Pure London organiser Hyve Group launches ‘Fashion Questions’ podcast

Hyve Group, the organiser of UK trade fairs Pure London, Scoop, and Moda at Spring & Autumn Fair, has launched a podcast series called Fashion Questions.

The podcast aims to “give voice to a powerful network of fashion industry insiders”, with each episode featuring a different guest focusing on a different topic.

Hyve said it has already lined up a range of experts and retailers to tackle a range of subjects, from why we need more action and less talk when it comes to the circular economy, to why everyone is so in love with Miu Miu’s micro miniskirt.

Tackling that latter topic in the first episode of Fashion Questions will be Emily Gordon-Smith, the content director at trends intelligence company Stylus. She will also touch on the hedonist party and wellness trends.

Other upcoming guests include author and retail futurist Doug Stephens, and Annick Ireland, the founder and CEO of Immaculate Vegan.

Fashion Questions will be published twice a month and will be hosted by the group’s newly appointed editor for UK retail, Lina Vaz.