Push Forward – New Talon Earth 22 by Osprey

The new limited-edition Talon Earth 22 is designed with sustainability at the forefront, with an impressive bluesign® Product designation and technical features that place it at home on the trail, on the bike or across town alike.

Bluesign-Approved

Used worldwide, bluesign® is a system that manages the impact textile production has on chemicals, people, factories and our environment. As a bluesign® system partner Osprey incorporates as many bluesign®-approved fabrics as possible into their products, helping keep harmful chemicals out of the environment while maintaining the high quality and performance they are known for. Recycled, renewable and non-toxic materials do not mean substandard durability or performance. Osprey has adopted the bluesign® Restricted Substances List, is shifting all chemical DWR treatments to PFC-free and is practising responsible chemical management through strict and audited compliance.

