Qasimi partners with Lagos Fashion Week to empower emerging designers in Africa

Qasimi Rising has announced a new partnership with Lagos Fashion Week aimed at nurturing creative talent across the African continent. The purpose of the collaboration will be to provide a platform for emerging designers to showcase their work and gain valuable mentorship opportunities.

Hoor Al Qasimi, the founder of Qasimi Rising, expressed the company's commitment to fostering a thriving fashion community globally, with a particular focus on cities across Africa. "This partnership with Lagos Fashion Week is a testament to our dedication to empowering local talents, enhancing their creativity, and offering a gateway to global recognition," she said.

As part of the collaboration, Qasimi Rising will play a pivotal role in identifying and supporting promising designers from the region. The selected designers will have the opportunity to present their collections, participate in one-on-one workshops with Qasimi mentors, and engage with key industry figures during the upcoming Lagos Fashion Week event in October 2024.

Omoyemi Akerele, the Founder and Executive Director of Lagos Fashion Week, said in a statement: "Lagos Fashion Week is committed to promoting emerging talent in the region. This collaboration with Qasimi Rising will undoubtedly empower these designers and set them on the path to success."

To further strengthen the partnership, Qasimi has appointed Akerele as the regional Ambassador and advisor for the program. Her extensive industry expertise and deep understanding of the African fashion landscape will provide invaluable guidance to the participating designers.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between local talent and international recognition in the African fashion industry. By combining Qasimi’s resources and expertise with the platform of Lagos Fashion Week, the partnership aims to unleash the full potential of emerging designers, empowering them to showcase their creativity on a global stage.