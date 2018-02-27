The Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games and the 2018 Ski Season have sparked interest in skiwear. QHQ identifies the emerging fashion and technology trends in mountain fashion.

Metallics are really big news on the slopes right now, with many designer brands including shades of silver, chrome and bronze. Designer ski and snowboard brands such as Burton and Bognor have included metallic shades in their outerwear ranges and high street skiwear collections like Topshop and H&M have followed suit. ( Topshop gold ski jacket image)

The metallic trend is also strong in the helmet sector with subtle metallic shades becoming increasingly popular and for the really bold there are mirrored chrome or gold helmets such as the Uvex HLMT 300 Visor Chrome LTD Visor Ski Helmet (UVEX image). In terms of goggles, it’s all about bright colours - Oakley’s orange and yellow 80s Horizon visors as seen worn by Team USA at the Winter Olympics and futuristic, mirrored frameless styles from cool brands like Scott, Roxy and Poc.

Fluorescents are a strong trend - yellow, lime, peach, orange and pink luminous ski and boardwear and matching helmets light up the slopes. European retailer, Decathlon included plenty of fluorescent and super-bright patterns this season which are evident in all the mountain resorts.

For the highly fashion-conscious skier, it has to be an 80s or 90s vintage style jacket or all-in-one ski suit with the added comfort of modern fabric technology. O’Neill has released a range of 90s inspired designs which are waterproof, warm and breathable. (Image ONeill 90s)

Skiwear has been inspired by the current street/skate trend for vintage ski fashion and puffas… Savvy eBay purchasers of batwing 80s and 90s jackets and colourful all-in-ones are key, as are novelty onesies and helmet covers popular with teenagers and kids.

A more glamorous trend in womenswear is for real fur trimmed hoods - Moncler seems to be the go-to designer brand, both on piste and in resort. Canada Goose remains one of the most popular brands for its ubiquitous padded parka jacket - warm, waterproof and label worthy enough to wear après-ski. ( CG image)

Faux-leather is really big news right now - as seen on many of the Slope Style and Half Pipe athletes at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Volcom Battle Faux Leather Ski Pants are now selling out fast. (Volcom image)

And the glamour continues underneath the fashionable outerwear with desirable luxe base layers. Forget the wooly long johns of old, the fashionable set are choosing sporty designs with built in snoods such this base layer set from UK yoga brand, Sweaty Betty - stylish enough to wear around the chalet whilst sipping a vin chaud. Luxe merino wool and cashmere base layers are practical, warm and en vogue with an athleisure vibe. (Sweatybetty image)

And finally, the après-skifootwear du jour has to be original Moonboots - for those working the 80s and 90s look, now available with fur trim and in metallic colours. Or the super-popular Sorel snow boot teamed with skinny jeans, a fur trimmed parka and a fur pom-pom bobble hat. (image Sorel boot.)

Kate Berry, director QHQ says “This season, it’s all about clever technical additions: hoods that stretch over helmets, hand warmer pockets and built in snow skirts are features of this years best ski and board jackets. Built-in snoods on base layers are clever and practical. The latest technical fabric innovations from all the top brands ensure the wearer stays warm and dry whilst hitting the heights of fashion. Ethical sourcing and sustainable down is big news in the ski market and we are sure to see influence from the Winter Olympics next year in terms of the team kits and faux leather.”

By Kate Berry and Sally Blaxall, QHQ Ltd.