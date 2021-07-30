Qubz: Bring Light into the Dark

In a period where there is already enough negativity, we started a brand that stands for optimism, positivity and strength. Qubz is for the man who keeps motivating himself to achieve his goals and never gives up. This is translated into the collection by using strong and smart materials, technical functional details and a powerful appearance as a statement.

The base is formed by navy, muddy-green and chalk that are anchored with fresh pastels like yellow, mint, and soft pink. Accents, electric blue and kit remain key to the colours of our accessories. Sustainable and recycled materials are frequently used such as organic cotton-blends and lightweight eco paddings. Innovative materials give a technical luxury feel to our collection.

The jackets have functional properties which make them breathable and water resistant. They vary from bonded soft shells to crinkle polyesters. The light ECO-padded summer “in-betweens” are combined with technical knits and reflecting details. You will find bomber styles, high-necks, and hoods in various lengths. New hybrid styles are added that can be worn as well inside as outside.

Light-weight knits with a clean optic are combined with other materials such as soft stretch-nylons. Subtle details such as innovative cut lines, functional pockets and zips are added to our sweatshirts. For the bottoms the same styling starting points as for our sweatshirts are used. Some of our pants and shorts are designed to be worn as a set together with our sweatshirts. Smooth organic cotton-blends make the tees and polos extra comfortable. Our tees stand out by graphic and geometric images on tees and abstract digital prints.

We want you to stand out in the stream by being bright.