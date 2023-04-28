Quiet Luxury, the minimalist trend sweeping fashion

Luxury, yes, but discreet and minimalist. In recent months, the Quiet Luxury trend has taken hold of the fashion industry. While luxury pieces with (very) visible logos have been in the spotlight in recent years, especially on social networks, preferences seem to be shifting towards more discreet fashion.

At a time when consumers are favouring more environmentally friendly fashion and more thoughtful rather than compulsive shopping, Quiet Luxury is a logical extension of consumers' new shopping habits. Whether they are wealthy or not, customers now want to focus on quality, but also on discretion.

Quiet Luxury or how to distinguish the 'rich' from the 'ultra-rich’

In recent years, some celebrities, influencers and social networkers have set a trend by proudly displaying their luxury purchases as a symbol of their lavish lifestyle. In stark contrast to this lifestyle, Quiet Luxury followers assume that 'real wealth' does not need as much exposure.

For those who can afford to buy luxury, it is also a way to distinguish themselves. But beware, if these pieces are discreet, they are still quite expensive. Gone are the big Gucci belts, the Marine Serre monogrammed outfits or the Supreme t-shirts. Quiet Luxury is promoted by brands such as The Row, the Olsen sisters, Khaite or Jil Sanders.

Jil Sander AW19 credit Catwalkpictures

A new trend, really?

Quiet Luxury may be a recent term, but the trend is not new. Contrary to what many might think, the forerunners are not really fashionistas – quite the contrary. There was Steve Jobs with his Issey Miyake turtlenecks for 175 dollars. Another tech genius, Mark Zuckerberg, is also easily recognisable with his t-shirts costing no less than 200 dollars.

Buying fewer clothes and opting for more thoughtful, better quality purchases that can last longer is the mission that Quiet Luxury is fulfilling.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.