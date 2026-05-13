Quiksilver updates heritage with ‘Young Guns’ revival: A combination of performance apparel and storytelling

Quiksilver, a global company in the action sports apparel sector, has announced the return of its “Young Guns” movement. Two decades after its inception, the brand is leveraging its established heritage to launch a campaign comprising a 17-item technical collection and a feature film slated for a global release in August 2026.

A heritage-driven evolution

The origin of this revival traces back to a 2005 collaboration with creative designer Natas Kaupas, whose “Impaired” logo, originally a brushstroke design, updated the brand’s visual identity. By connecting artistic expression and athletic performance, the original Young Guns movement established a specific aesthetic for surf culture. Twenty years later, Quiksilver is returning to this legacy, utilizing the “Impaired” aesthetic as a primary element for its latest seasonal capsule.

Technical specifications and product assortment

The “Young Guns” collection is a 17-piece range designed to meet the functional requirements of competitive surfing while appealing to lifestyle demographics. The collection’s primary offerings include a technical assortment, centered on the Intercepter and Saturn Boss boardshorts. These boardshorts are designed with a 21-inch outseam and performance-oriented fabrication to prioritize mobility and durability.

Supplementing the surf-wear is the Nomad 21-inch series, an addition to the brand's amphibian category that balances utility with a streamlined silhouette. Rounding out the 17-item collection are the Impaired graphic t-shirts and snapbacks, which utilize a color palette of Salsa red, Nebulas Blue, and Vintage Indigo to feature the Kaupas-designed iconography across both apparel and accessories.

Cinematic strategy and athlete integration

Central to the campaign’s rollout is the “Young Guns” movie, filmed on location in Indonesia. The film features a roster of Quiksilver’s professional athletes, including Olympic silver medalist Kanoa Igarashi, Griffin Colapinto, currently competing for a world title, alongside surfers Mikey Wright, Rio Waida, Al Cleland Jr., and Hughie Vaughan.

The film serves as both a performance showcase and a marketing vehicle, reinforcing the label’s position in the premium surf-wear space. Ahead of the August digital premiere, the label has initiated a movie tour with stops in Atlantic markets, including New York, Atlantic City, and Virginia Beach.

By reviving the Young Guns banner, Quiksilver is tapping into a strategy that references its historical contributions to the industry while delivering the modern innovation required by today’s consumer. This approach aims to remain relevant to both the demographic that witnessed the 2005 launch and a new generation of enthusiasts.

The Young Guns collection is available through Quiksilver’s global e-commerce platforms and select wholesale partners. The full-length feature film will be accessible to the public in August 2026.