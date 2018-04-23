Quiz expands curve collection reach with N Brown deal

Womenswear fast-fashion brand Quiz is teaming up with N Brown to expand the reach of its curve range by offering its casual and eveningwear pieces for plus-size women to the retail group’s two womenswear brands, J D Williams and SimplyBe.

The collaboration with N Brown, marks the latest wholesale extension of the Quiz brand, and will allow the fast-fashion brand to expand its fan base and reach more customers with its curve range, which launched last year to wide acclaim.

Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer of Quiz said: “We are delighted to partner with such an established brand to offer our stylish casual and evening wear curve range for women who want to look and feel great for every occasion.

“Both brands share the same values and are passionate about empowering customers to love their shape and size. We’re confident that the curve collection will not only offer a range of fashion forward looks, but new and existing customers will be impressed with the glamorous styles, quality and value for money.”

Scotland-based Quiz is a fashion retail on the rise, last year it listed on the stock exchange via the Alternative Investment Market and has expanded its reach to more than 300 stores as well as an international presence in more than 20 countries.

Expanding its curve range’s reach with this wholesale deal is the latest step to pushing forward the brand, and follows the retailer’s move to trial a menswear category, QuizMan , which is being overseen by Harry Butt, former buyer for menswear chain, Slaters.

Image: courtesy of Quiz