Quiz fashion partners with The Only Way is Essex

Fast fashion retailer Quiz is partnering with Lime Picture’s The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) to create a capsule collection, featuring the show’s fashion savvy reality stars.

Cast members will wear the brand during filming, extending promotion across social channels.

According to the Retail Bulletin the collection will feature individual edits per character, representative of the stars’ personalities, and designed and edited to meet their styles.

Lime Pictures senior brand development manager, Sinead Dean said: “TOWIE is regularly cited as having one of TV’s most stylish cast, so it’s really exciting to be able to translate our audiences’ interest in what our cast are wearing on screen to QUIZ’s channels.

“Working collaboratively with us, in our position as producer of TOWIE, we’ve been able to create a partnership with QUIZ which encompasses various aspects of TOWIE from on screen product placement, to social media strategies, in store presence, and multiple TOWIE talent.”

The collection will be available exclusive at quizman.com with prices starting at under 15 pounds.

Photo credit: Quiz x Towie, source Quiz website