Raffaello Rossi FW22

It’s time to celebrate your strengths – and yourself! Raffaello Rossi is starting the autumn/winter 2022 season with variety and creativity. From morning to night, from cosy to glam, introverted or expressive – the new collection is inspired by life and made for living. Inspiring fabrics, original prints and varied silhouettes are bringing movement into everyday life. Our high-waisted, wide and long trousers emphasise the waist, while figure-enhancing slim cuts exude femininity and confidence. Stirrup pants paired with high heels or sneakers are just as flexible as extra-long leggings with a slight bootcut. And the fashionable colour palette offers the right tones for every situation and look.

…a breeze of COSY NATURE

For a sense of wellbeing, we’re not only drawing inspiration from the colours of nature; Cosy Nature is all about the new focus on self-respect and cosiness with natural minimalism. Snug trousers and knit looks with flattering, loose silhouettes reveal their elegance in natural tones: from off-white to brown or new shades of grey or lighter green tones. And the ultra-comfortable, fine jerseys add an authentic feel. Our comfortable white denim is the ideal styling combo for strong outfits.

Raffaello Rossi

Stand up for RETRO TRANSFORMATION

A touch of wildness and freedom are brightening up daily life. In an exciting combination of new and old, we are taking things to a whole new level – with inspiration from the 70s and 80s. The spotlight is on cord, including a wide cord look on jersey. Stretchy fine cord combines style with comfort. A playful print in gradient wintry and autumnal tones has a modern art feel to it. New graphic structures, abstract herringbone visuals and structure designs are adorning trousers. Our blue and O-shaped denims emphasise your flexibility. And the patchwork jeans are a reflection of change and new beginnings.

Raffaello Rossi

It’s TIME TO SHINE

True stars shine bright when darkness falls. The new sparkling or rocket stone Lurex jerseys are the perfect option for the dark season. Metallic leather jerseys and shiny leather looks or metallic leather coatings in gold, antique silver and black metallic on highly elasticated cotton-satin provide the ultimate glitz and glam for the party season. Embellished, slim-fit denims will help you stand out from the crowd. Vegan nappa leather is cheering up the winter months with autumn colours. And the cosy jog pants that we have grown to love are now going glam: with rhinestone side stripes or as glamorous cargo pants, you’ll be ready to hit the dance floor.

Raffaello Rossi