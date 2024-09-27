Rails Celebrates 15th Anniversary: from California to Amsterdam

For the past two years, the Amsterdam Nine Streets has been a home-away-from-home to Rails, a brand born out of the coastal, laid-back vibes of California that now resonates on a global scale. Celebrating its 15th anniversary with events at their European stores that attracted fashion insiders and dedicated followers alike, the brand’s journey highlights its unique blend of quality craftsmanship, emotional connection, and versatility.

FashionUnited had the opportunity to chat with Rails Founder and Creative Director Jeff Abrams at the Amsterdam store about the 15th anniversary, the collections and everything Rails.

Credits: Rails. Jeff Abrams

A testament to enduring quality and loyalty

Jeff sees operating with passion and harbouring emotional connection as the core of the brand, and explains how Rails’ dedication to creating reliable and high-quality products has contributed to their lasting power and success. Marking their spot in the industry with the timeless plaid shirt 15 years ago, constructed from a unique Tencel and Rayon blend that is still offered in each collection today, Rails has stayed true to their design approach to create lasting impressions. Whether it's the soft fabrics, the subtle coastal aesthetic, or the sophisticated yet relaxed look, Rails products exude an understated elegance that keeps buyers returning season after season.

The Rails store on the Runstraat feels like an extension of the brand's identity, offering a slice of airy, sunny Californian life (where Jeff is from) amongst the Amsterdam canals. Rails 15th anniversary is marked by events throughout stores in the USA and Europe, celebrating the brands worldwide growth and progression. Over the last 15 years Rails has grown from offering staple, standalone pieces, to having an emphasis on outfitting and being able to curate a complete wardrobe. Their collections include classic coats, flattering dresses, basics and more versatile items, often featuring the same fabrics and silhouettes in various prints and styles, offering versatility and appealing to a wide range of wearers.

Credits: Rails

Home away from home: Rails heritage and locality

The California vibe in the store is palpable, from the Cactus garden in the back and surfboard decor, to the selection of light and colourful prints. The LA vibe is almost juxtaposed with the inclusion of more heavyweight knits, cardigans and range of outerwear. The store’s design and collection speaks to the brand’s roots while creating a localised connection — a key focus for Rails as it aims to engage communities across the globe. Admitting to never wearing more than a sweater as his winter coat in California, Jeff attests that Rails' adjustments to global markets has been crucial. Designing timeless, woollen coats were out of the brands comfort zone, but one they were committed to getting right. The result? Elegantly crafted and warm outerwear fit for foggy European winters.

Credits: Rails

The international personalisation runs true through the localised touches in each city store as Rails offers collectable bags and shirts that mention the locations; from LA and New York to London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris. In stores and collections alike, the personal touch continues, where Abram recounts travelling city to city, observing surroundings and scouting spots until the perfect store location arises.

Within these international markets, Rails appeals to a wide demographic in both womenswear and menswear collections, where Jeff contests that the stores have more of a womenswear focus, with plans to open menswear stores. He also explains that Rails is quite suited to the ‘mother daughter’ shopping duo, both finding pieces that resonate with their unique styles, showcasing how the brand's product speaks to people of diverse ages and life phases.

Global expansion and wholesale success

With showrooms in LA, New York, London, and Antwerp, and local sales agencies across multiple regions, the brand has carved out a significant presence in both the wholesale and direct retail sectors. The business is split roughly half-and-half between these channels, with its in-house sales team managing operations directly — a strategy that ensures the brand’s core values of quality and passion are upheld at every step. Looking ahead, Rails has set its sights on expanding its retail footprint, with potential store openings in Hamburg, Copenhagen, and Australia, a market where the brand’s Californian aesthetic naturally resonates.

Credits: Rails

A thoughtful future

Rails’ approach to growth is deliberate and one they don’t wish to rush, staying true to the brand's integrity and deepening customer relationships. Despite its rapid growth, Rails stays committed to their core mission: to create great items that merge the elegant with the more outspoken in a way that is accessible. As the brand continues its expansion, it remains grounded in its passion for the product and the customer, navigating new challenges with the same care and creativity that first made it a success.