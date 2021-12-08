Ralph Lauren launches holiday-themed experience on Roblox

Ralph Lauren has partnered with digital platform Roblox to launch an immersive experience, The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape.

Designed in collaboration with Roblox community developer Funomena, the first-of-its-kind holiday-themed experience will allow fashion fans to explore the world of Ralph Lauren through the metaverse, visiting a snowy alpine landscape where users can enjoy winter-themed activities like ice skating, hot chocolate and a treasure hunt.

The partnership will also feature an exclusive gender-neutral digital clothing collection featuring limited-edition items that users can customize their avatar with, inspired by Ralph Lauren’s Polo Sport line from the 1990s.

Ralph Lauren’s experience follows similar metaverse ventures on the platform from Vans, Gucci and the British Fashion Council.

The Ralph Lauren Digital Collection, exclusively available for purchase on Roblox, allows users to customize their avatars with iconic styles that they can try on and purchase at the ‘Polo Shops’ within the experience.

“This heartwarming holiday experience instantly transports you into an alpine village where you can explore and enjoy the world of Ralph Lauren together with your friends,” said Christina Wootton, Vice President, Global Brand Partnerships, Roblox. “Our community developers have created a unique experience with custom textures for a realistic winter nature backdrop where anyone can try exclusive fashion items and even influence what this environment looks like based on their participation and daily voting results. This is the kind of innovation and co-creation that the Roblox platform and technology enable, opening opportunities for brands to build high-quality, authentic and native connections with brand loyalists and new customers globally.”