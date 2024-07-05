Ralph Lauren to return to New York Fashion Week with a show in the Hamptons

Ralph Lauren will return to New York Fashion Week this year, opening the event with a show in the upscale coasting enclave the Hamptons on 5 September.

“The Hamptons is more than a place. It’s a natural world of endless blue skies, the ocean, green fields, and white fences, rusticity and elegance with a quality of light that drew artists here decades ago. It has been home, my refuge and always an inspiration,” Mr Lauren said in a statement. The family owns a home on Montauk, and Mr Lauren has spent considerable time in the area.

The Ralph Lauren brand, an icon of American luxury, likely opted to show in the Hampton’s as part of a calculated brand positioning exercise. The Hamptons, long synonymous with old-money leisure and a particular breed of American luxury, has been integral to Ralph Lauren's brand DNA since its inception.

Showing in the locale, where the brand already operates three stores, solidifies Ralph Lauren's connection to a geography that embodies its target demographic. Secondly, it provides an authentic backdrop for the brand's preppy, nautical-influenced aesthetic that has been a cornerstone of its collections.

Ralph Lauren crafts more than mere apparel; it curates an aspirational way of life. By staging a show in the Hamptons, it is essentially bringing its campaigns to life.

The move comes at a time when experiential marketing is gaining traction in the luxury sector. By inviting press and high-net-worth clients to experience the collection in situ, Ralph Lauren is creating a immersive brand moment that extends beyond the runway.

Furthermore, this show is expected to generate significant social media traction. The picturesque Hamptons setting provides an ideal backdrop for the kind of aspirational content that drives engagement on platforms like Instagram, potentially expanding the brand's reach to younger, affluent consumers.