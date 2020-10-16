Re-launch Amsterdam fashion brand Zoe Karssen

Fashion brand focuses on limited editions, creativity and sustainability

Fashion brand Zoe Karssen was revived on September 24th. From that day on the new website zoekarssen.com is live, on which the new collection can be found. This collection gives a new interpretation to the brand, but retains its quirky, distinctive and feminine character. Zoe Karssen pays a lot of attention to young talent, creativity and sustainability.

Feminine fashion brand with impact

Women like Beyoncé, Emma Roberts, Rihanna and Cara Delevingne wore items from the Amsterdam company. "Zoe Karssen is more than a brand, she makes an impact with innovation and a remarkable character. We make fashion that inspires women to radiate self-confidence and come across as powerful," says Franklin Thielsch, director at Fashion Invest. With Fashion Invest, the brand makes a restart after it went bankrupt at the beginning of 2019.

Young and creative

The brand will work with inspiration from young talents, in the fields of design, photography and artworks. "Offering talent a stage and supporting the creative process with our own specialists", says Thielsch. We will give more details in the coming weeks with "Zoe Karssen On Stage".

The New Way of Fashion

The brand wants to make its contribution to a more sustainable world. "We are a brand with ambition and we dare to set the trend by using better production methods and being more sustainable for people and the environment. We work with smaller collections and keep this exclusive to avoid overproduction", Thielsch says.

