RE49 nominated for the Green Product Awards 2023

RE49, the circular shoe brand, announces the nomination for the The Green Product Award 2023. The award distinguishes products and services, good in sustainability, innovation & design since 2013.

RE49 was selected among numerous sustainable brands and standouts for the specific value proposition of the applied circular economy creating shoes from discarded materials such as beach furniture or regatta sails.

“Being nominated as finalists for the Green Award means a lot to us as a native sustainable brand because this recognition was given by a highly competent jury that selects the nominees for their specific sustainable practices”

The Green Product Award announcement is another important reference for RE49 that follows the final at the Luxury Innovation Award in Geneva in the category “circular economy” and the selection for the Compasso D’Oro Award 2024 for the industrial patent.

Image: RE49, courtesy of the brand