RE49: The new Fall/Winter collection of sustainable footwear

At Pitti Immagine, RE49 presents the new collection of 100% sustainable shoes.

RE49, the Italian circular fashion footwear brand, presents its new fully sustainable shoes. "The intention is to add a collection of boots and modern shoes to our Lifestyle sneakers beginning with our Boots Stage, in competition for the Compasso D'oro 24.” Nicola Masolini is enthusiastic about this collection that enters in RE49 Fabrix collections made by recycling furniture design and textile materials. The proposed models are in fact born from the recovery of textiles used by the automotive and fashion industries. The Urban editions are very contemporary, in particular the next entry “Ruffled Urban model”, a perfect mix of contemporary design and the eternal classic. As always, all RE49 shoes are genderless.

Image: RE49, courtesy of the brand

RE49 is a brand entirely designed in the circular economy: reducing waste to a minimum, giving a new life to wasted materials, converting them into shoes that are sustainable throughout the production process, from when they are designed to when they finish their cycle.

There is great attention to the environmental impact: it is produced by reviving materials that would be destroyed, saving the environment from CO2 emissions and avoiding the absorption of raw materials. The production method aims to be 100% carbon neutral with zero emissions: the company takes charge of its own climate footprint with the aim of zeroing it in less than five years. In fashion, sustainability and the circular economy are the solutions for reducing CO2 emissions into the atmosphere and minimizing the use of water to produce clothing and footwear. Less consumption, more clean energy to save the planet.

Image: RE49, courtesy of the brand

Image: RE49, courtesy of the brand