Ready for the sneaker trend autumn with the new Converse fall collection

Sneakers! Today, they are comfortable shoes and a companion for every day life. You see them in every profession, in every social class and in every weather. A whole culture shapes this style and those who really love their sneakers never want to do without them. Not even now, when it is getting colder and colder outside, when the weather is wet and uncomfortable and mud and moisture are waiting for you and your sneaker styles. At Sneakerjagers they know: Sneaker lovers don't want to do without their sneakers even in this time of year, but what is the price? Wet feet, or even worse: dirty sneakers? No!

Sneakerjagers presents a part of the autumn and winter collection of Converse for this case! Because here you can keep your sneaker style in any weather and even get the one or other update on top! The Converse collection for the coming season again offers many different sneakers in the most fantastic colours. The new fall collection includes water-repellent shoes, shoes with robust materials, thick soles and warm linings. Just what you need for bad weather! Robust materials, great autumn colours and the typical sneaker look are the main focus.

Converse Chucks with Outdoor Upgrade

Of course a waterproof pair of sneakers is a must in the autumn season. The Converse Utility All Terrain Chuck Taylor comes in three different colours and has a waterproof upper. The typical Converse style is kept and gets the perfect outdoor update. The high cut and the long, warm tongue do the rest. For £118 a great sneaker for the coming season.

A hybrid of a typical winter shoe and sneaker, perfect for a hard autumn and cold winter: this Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Winter High Top is very popular with Sneakerjagers, especially thanks to its special sole. A robust Gore-Tex upper made of leather, a warm lining and the usual good Converse style complete the look. For £99 an autumn sneaker with a slightly different look.

If that's not enough sneaker vibes for you, you'll get your money's worth here. Sneakerjagers especially emphasizes the typical sneaker look, which is completely preserved. A fleece lining, invisible from the outside, provides the necessary warmth, while the upper material protects against dirt and moisture. A sole with more profile than usual for the chucks provides the necessary grip on wet and slippery paths. For only £82 an autumn sneaker in a class of its own. .

Nothing take your fancy yet? Then how about a very special design for the autumn? The Converse Chuck Taylor PC Suede Boot offers various design options for a Do It Yourself Sneaker design. In its character the sneaker is designed to stand up to all elements. Waterproof Suede upper, a durable sole, the popular Converse look and then there is the personal touch. Only £99 for this sneaker including your very own design!

Converse - more than shoes

Converse has been around since the early 1900 century. The brand has played a more than decisive role in the early days of sneakers. In the Sneaker News from Sneakerjagers you can read the entire history of the sneaker culture, from the early beginnings until today in detail. It all began when Marques Converse worked in a vulcanising company and therefore had experience with rubber. He later applied this to his shoe designs, creating one of the first sneakers ever. The rubber sole made the wearer sneak compared to heavy leather shoes which were common at that time. This is how the term sneaker came about.

Over the years, the Converse brand has shaped various social movements with its sneakers, supported rebellions, maintained its success from sport to different cultures and revolutionised the sneaker world with its Chucks. At the beginning of the sneaker history, there was also the youth movement, which wanted to polarize with their sneakers in the sense of a rebellion against the adults and their world and did so! Converse Chucks have gradually shaped and accompanied political, musical, social and sporting movements throughout their history. And now they will accompany us safely through the coming season. In the Sneaker Collection of Sneakerjagers you will find everything from Converse that your heart desires. Sneakerjagers equips you for every season with the right sneaker style!