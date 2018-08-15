Recap: Copenhagen Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2019

*

After New York, London, Milan and Paris, it was time for Copenhagen to host its fashion week, earlier this month. Curious about what happened there? FashionUnited highlights three brands you should know.

Blanche: sustainable denim

Blanche is an “eco-conscious” women’s denim label launched last year in Copenhagen by Mette Fredin and Melissa Bech. The brand, whose name means “white” in French, is best known for the organic denim made of materials certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) or from “leftovers” from the traditional industry. Currently sold in 70 European countries, the brand is quite strong in Scandinavia, Holland and Belgium.

Photos: Blanche SS19 via Copenhagen Fashion Week

Rotate Birger Christensen: see now, buy now