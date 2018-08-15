Recap: Copenhagen Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2019

- Marjorie van Elven |
After New York, London, Milan and Paris, it was time for Copenhagen to host its fashion week, earlier this month. Curious about what happened there? FashionUnited highlights three brands you should know.
Blanche: sustainable denim
Blanche is an “eco-conscious” women’s denim label launched last year in Copenhagen by Mette Fredin and Melissa Bech. The brand, whose name means “white” in French, is best known for the organic denim made of materials certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) or from “leftovers” from the traditional industry. Currently sold in 70 European countries, the brand is quite strong in Scandinavia, Holland and Belgium.
Photos: Blanche SS19 via Copenhagen Fashion Week
Rotate Birger Christensen: see now, buy now
Rotate is the fruit of a collaboration between
designers from the high-end fashion store Birger Christensen and the social
media influencers Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir. The brand
chose Copenhagen Fashion Week to showcase its very first collection.
Valdimarsdottir appeared on the catwalk wearing a dress in black and
yellow, which featured 1980’s puff sleeves, while Madsen went for an
off-shoulder chiffon dress with a floral print. These two “see-now-buy-now”
dresses are available for purchase at the Birger Christensen store in
Copenhagen. The rest of the collection will be launched in November.
Meanwhile, you can see the items on the label’s website,
rotatebirgerchristensen.com
By Malene Birger:
Lush Lady
Bonus: MUF 10:
protest on the runway
Photos: Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir, CPHFW day 3. Credit: STYLEDUMONDE via Copenhagen Fashion Week.
This was Malene Biger’s first fashion show after Mathilde Torp Mader took the role of creative director -- in February, the label chose to only show a short film during the event. Torp Mader has previously worked for Mulberry, Marni and Sonia Rykiel. Called “The Lush Lady”, the collection featured many items covered in sequins or cut-outs. The neutral color palette was complemented by earth tones such as red, orange and yellow.
By Malene, which has recently unveiled plans to expand internationally, is currently distributed in 42 countries.
Photos: By Malene Birger SS19 via Copenhagen Fashion Week
Reza Etamadi, the designer behind label MUF10, used Copenhagen Fashion Week to protest against a new Danish law which prohibits women from wearing the burka. By bringing women dressed in burkas and men dressed as police officers to the catwalk, Etamadi has caught the eye of the international press.
Photos: MUF10 SS19 via Copenhagen Fashion Week
Copenhagen Fashion Week took place between August 7-9. The event’s next edition is scheduled to start on January 29 and run until February 1, 2019.
This article was originally published in Dutch at FashionUnited.nl. Translated and edited by Marjorie van Elven.
