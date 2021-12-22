Redefining the Future of American Sportswear, GANT Footwear launches FW22 collection

Leading fashion, footwear and lifestyle brand GANT places authenticity, challenging conformity, diversity and sustainability at the core of its new brand direction.

Successfully navigating through these unprecedented times is no easy feat, especially for fashion brands redefining their position in the market. But one brand that has successfully taken up the reins and is ready to cement its position as the Future of American sportswear is GANT. Founded on the American East Coast in 1949, GANT has been credited for shaping preppy over the past seven decades. Driven by the idea of ‘Never Stop Learning,’ the 72-year brand undertook a brand-focused journey last year, during which it shifted its perceptions to align closer to its values of authenticity, non-conformity and diversity.

GANT’s brand direction and role changes are reflected in its product offering for Fall/Winter 2022. In particular, GANT’s footwear collection for the season celebrates the brand’s West and East Coast roots taking design influences from its past while focusing on the importance of innovation and sustainable production for the future.

CM Delta, the UK Distributor for GANT Footwear are proud to present the latest AW22 collection. Inspired by the late 1970s, this Fall/Winter collection features key footwear styles with a soft rock'n'roll edge, adding a romantic Bohemian touch and the decade’s wild, carefree cowboy essence. For men, this is demonstrated into a range of rugged, tough boots with cleated soles in natural, earth tones and more sharp, preppy looking styles from polished leather. This translated into a broader range of boot styles for women, with well-thought details like wool trimmings, thick outsoles, rubber toe guards, and high shafts. GANT Footwear developed more formal and decadent designs for the holiday season to accompany glamorous looks that still retain their design handwriting. In addition, GANT Footwear also created an expanded portfolio of cozy indoor slippers and slides made from several materials including recycled PET.

Responsible design is an integral part of this collection as it includes several sustainable materials and fabrics. Wherever possible, GANT Footwear uses recycled materials like leather, wool and rubber to create uppers, inner lining and outer soles for its footwear. For example, GANT Footwear uses recycled recovery foam for their insoles that adapts to the foot’s shape for extra comfort. Much like regular recovery foam, it retains its shape hours after the footwear has been worn and is breathable, anti-bacterial and anti-static. GANT is also a member of the Leather Working Group (LWG) and supports sustainable leather manufacturing. LWG is an international organisation that aims to improve leather manufacturing and supporting industries by promoting best practices and increasing visibility. Embracing innovation, GANT Footwear also uses materials like 3D knit, nylon and mesh for its footwear collection that have also been made from 100% recycled materials. These steps are in line with GANT’s wider sustainability goals for the year, which include using 100% LWG leather for its uppers and ensuring 60% of its insoles are made from recycled recovery foam.

Key footwear styles for Fall/Winter 2022 that feature these materials and celebrate GANT's renewed brand direction include the Prepnovo Chelsea boot and Lincy Sneaker for women and the Gretty Chelsea boot and Ivy boot for men. For more information on GANT Footwear's new Fall/Winter 2022 collection or to book an appointment, get in touch with CM Delta to book your appointment now. – terry@cmdelta.com

“We want to show who the real GANT is — that the brand is equal parts heritage and progressive,” says EVP of Brand, Eleonore Säll. “GANT has been on a tremendous brand journey this past year, where we reclaim our position as the future of American sportswear.”

Prepnovo

The best way to give any outfit an elevated edge, the Prepnovo is GANT Footwear's take on the classic Chelsea boot. Made from 100% LWG shiny leather, it features a rugged rubber outer sole and a heavy, profiled welt detail. Shiny leathers and rubber-coated guard details give the boot an elegant and sporty look. Available with or without a chain embellishment.

Alincy

GANT's contemporary take on a classic, this sneaker features a new, bold yet lightweight outer sole with a voluminous silhouette. Exclusively made in Europe from premium leather with a high gloss finish.

Gretty

GANT Footwear's take on the waterproof boot, the exterior design is inspired by the timeless Chelsea boot style. For FW22, GANT Footwear added a lace-up version inspired by hiking and duck boots. Made from LWG leather treated with oil and wax to create the “casual utility look”. The rubber bottom on the styles adds extra protection and functionality.

Ivy

A renewed look for the Chelsea boot, this style features a lightweight sole with a rugged welt and cleated bottom pattern. A slightly squared toe shape gives this design a more modern look. Made from oiled suede in muted colours and polished LWG black leather for a touch of punk.