Reformation launches “permanent inclusive” sizing

Sustainable womenswear brand Reformation has announced that it is extending its sizing with a “permanent inclusive” sizing collection, following the success of offering plus size offerings for its best-selling denim.

The brand took “small steps” to offer inclusive sizing in 2018 with a capsule collection collaboration with plus-size model Ali Tate Cutler that carried US sizes 0-22 and XS-3X, which was followed up with Reformation’s inclusive sizing launch of Ref Jeans, but the womenswear label stated that they “knew it wasn’t enough” by wanted to ensure that it was “done right”.

Reformation founder and chief executive, Yael Aflalo told FashionUnited over e-mail: "My biggest dream is to bring sustainable fashion to everyone, so size inclusivity has always been important to us at Reformation.

“We want all women to be able to wear our clothes and feel good doing it. With that goal in mind, we're super happy to now offer a bunch of our most popular styles permanently in extended sizing.”

The move comes on the back of customer feedback to offer a permanent collection, added the brand, and the ‘Evergreen’ extended sizing collection will launch on March 28 with 18 of Reformation’s best-selling styles, including tops, bodysuits, skirts, and dresses, with new items set to be added monthly.

The new ‘Evergreen’ extending sizing collection will be available in US sizes 14-24 and 1x-3x, with prices ranging from 48 US dollars for a bardot top, bodysuit and vest to 278 US dollars for a wrap dress with kimono sleeves.

The collection will be available on TheReformation.com as well as Nordstrom.com.

Reformation isn’t the first womenswear brand to recognise the need to extend its sizing, in February fashion retailer Anthropologie announced the launch of its ‘APlus’ 100-piece collection offering US sizing 16-26 that would “encompass the same trends and fabrics” as its standard and petite and standard sizing collections. The launch however is limited to only 10 stores in the US and Canada.

In addition, Reece Witherspoon’s fashion line, Draper James also announced it would be offering size inclusive collections from spring 2019 with its range of dresses, T-shirts, skirts and jackets ranging from US size 0-24, and even Zalando has stated that it will be investing in becoming inclusive to serve “fashion to everybody”.

While in 2018, Nasty Gal also extended sizing for the first time, offering a capsule collection in US sizes 0-18, Madewell extended its sizing up to US size 3x in selected items, and both J.Crew and Goop teamed up with Universal Standard, the fashion start-up which caters to US sizes 6 through 32 to extend their sizing.

