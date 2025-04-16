Reiss launches babywear following the success of childrenswear

British premium brand Reiss has unveiled a babywear line, offering elevated everyday essentials and gifting pieces for newborns and babies, following the success of its childrenswear range, which launched in 2021.

Reiss Baby caters for little ones from zero to 24 months and focuses on a mix of gifting pieces such as cashmere sets and blankets and everyday essentials such as soft cotton rompers, sleepsuits, bibs, mittens and muslins.

Reiss Baby collection Credits: Reiss

Commenting on the launch, Reiss said in the press release that the line was “created for the Reiss customers, who are already on their parenthood journey with us, new parents and parents-to-be, and those who will be gifting to friends and family,” and that the collection has been designed to reflect all the qualities of its childrenswear collection, while staying "true to the subtle design elements and neutral hues of our men’s and women’s collections”.

The gender-neutral collection, available on the brand’s website, has been crafted from premium cotton or super-soft cashmere in a colour palette of lemons, greys and neutral shades.

Reiss Baby collection Credits: Reiss

Key pieces include a cashmere hoodie and leggings set in mint and mink shades and a pointelle knit Lou cashmere blanket in white, alongside a seersucker floral print romper and a balloon print set featuring a sleepsuit, hat, bib and blanket.

Prices for the Reiss Baby collection range from 24 pounds for cotton sleepsuits to 120 pounds for luxe cashmere blankets.

Reiss Baby collection Credits: Reiss

Reiss Baby collection Credits: Reiss