Reiss to launch childrenswear

Premium retailer Reiss will launch its debut childrenswear collection on October 20.

The debut Reiss Children collection will be available for girls and boys aged four to nine for autumn/winter 2021. The size range will then be expanded up to age 12 for spring/summer 2022.

The launch will feature 140 styles across both genders, designed by Reiss’ in-house team to be “quintessentially Reiss” with the same approach to design, quality, and detail seen in the women’s and men’s ranges.

Image: courtesy of Reiss

Reiss states that the line is “tailored for modern children” as children are individuals with personal style. It also features recognisable house signatures from the adult ranges such as the tailored overcoat, suede jacket, and refined knitwear.

Other key items in the launch collection include jersey, woven tops, shirts, tailoring, denim, outerwear, leather, shearling and accessories.

Image: courtesy of Reiss

Una Joyce, womenswear director at Reiss, said in a statement: “This is the first time Reiss has designed for children, we listened to our customers and the children around us to help create this collection.”

Stretch jeans, puffer jackets and T-shirts anchor the childrenswear collection, alongside earthy and neutral-toned leisurewear, tailored jackets, chunky knits, and elegant dresses.

Image: courtesy of Reiss

Retail prices start from 12 pounds for a T-shirt, with dresses from 50 pounds, and coats from 80 pounds. The most expensive item is a shearling aviator jacket for 358 pounds.

Alex Field, menswear director at Reiss, added: “We learned that, just as grown-ups, children want a modern, effortless wardrobe. We then designed each piece to look and feel quintessentially Reiss.”

Image: courtesy of Reiss

The Reiss Children range will launch online only on Reiss.com for autumn/winter 2021, alongside selected partners including Next and John Lewis online only. While Selfridges will offer the collection online and in its Manchester and Birmingham stores in the UK, and American retailer Nordstrom will offer online and in its New York City store from October 20.

Chidrenswear is the latest category expansion for Reiss, in September it launched its first petite womenswear collection featuring 31 styles for autumn/winter 2021, and a golf collection inspired by Tiger Woods’ course style in May.

Image: courtesy of Reiss