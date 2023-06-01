Replay becomes main sponsor of Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Premium denim brand Replay signs partnership until 2024 as main sponsor of the prestigious tennis tournament.

As part of its wide-reaching sports sponsorship strategy, putting its name beside leading lights of sporting excellence, such as football teams PSG, Ajax and Atalanta, the rugby giants the All Blacks and individual “ambassadors”, such as Neymar Jr, Beauden Barrett and Usain Bolt, Replay is pleased to announce its entry into the world of tennis with its sponsorship of the prestigious Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Replay and these “brands” of sport and lifestyle, universally recognised faces, share some qualities: talent, top quality, a great fan base worldwide, and unforgettable moments of glory, success and passion, both in the heat of battle and, in the case of Replay denim, at leisure. The long-established clay court tournament, known as the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, forms part of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 men’s circuit, and is staged every year in April in Roquebrune Cap-Martin, a French municipality neighbouring the Principality of Monaco.

Matteo Sinigaglia, CEO of Fashion Box SpA, has declared: “I am proud to bring Replay to an event as prestigious as the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, one of the biggest international tennis events of the year. Just like our new partner, we very much appreciate creating real and genuine experiences. This shared conviction is key to developing strong ties for both partners. Style and performance have always been valued qualities in the world of tennis, and they form part of our brand’s DNA. We share the same internationally recognised tradition.”

In addition to the usual visibility initiatives both around the court and in marketing and communication materials, the agreement includes the possibility of all Tournament staff wearing full Replay kits.

About Fashion Box S.p.A

Fashion Box S.p.A., founded in 1981, is a leading international company in the denim sector. Trading under the brands REPLAY, REPLAY&SONS and WE ARE REPLAY, the Italian group, based in Asolo in the province of Treviso, creates, promotes and distributes casual wear, accessories and footwear for men, women and children. Fashion Box is currently present throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa, operating in over 50 countries. The wholesale distribution network is comprised of 4,000 sales points, 124 single-brand stores and 213 corner shops and shop-in-shops. Exports make up 92% of sales revenue.