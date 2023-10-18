Replay is The New Official Denim And Formalwear Partner of FC Bayern Munich

Replay and FC Bayern Munich have signed a sponsorship agreement for the next four seasons. Replay will be the official sponsor until June 2027 and will outfit both the players and the club's technical and management staff with formal and casual clothing.

The existing partnerships that see Replay working with other prestigious clubs such as PSG, Ajax and Atalanta as well as champions such as Neymar Jr, Marco Verratti and Paulo Dybala now continues organically with FC Bayern Munich, the most prestigious club in Germany, a country which is a key market for Replay.

I am very proud to announce the partnership with this legendary club that represents the legacy of football and is set to define the future of this sport. Matteo Sinigaglia, CEO of Fashion Box SpA

FC Bayern Munich is the largest sports club in the world and one of the most successful football clubs in Europe. Founded on February 27, 1900, today FC Bayern Munich has around 300,000 members and over 150 million followers on social networks. After winning 33 championships and scoring 20 victories in the DFB Cup, it also holds the German record for cup victories. At international level, FC Bayern Munich has won the Champions League six times, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup and the World Cup twice each.

Success suits FC Bayern well - and we are very happy to show ourselves in Replay brand clothing in the future. FC Bayern always wants to cut a top figure not only on the pitch but also beyond it. Andy Jung, FC Bayern Chief Marketing Officer

With the high-end German club, Replay adds to its large family of sporting and artistic talents. In light of the agreement signed, Replay will dress both players and technical and management staff in a formal and smart casual look. The agreement also includes players' involvement in brand events and participation in global communication campaigns.

About Fashion Box SpA

Founded in 1981, Fashion Box S.p.A. is a global leader in the denim segment. The Italian group, based in Asolo, in the province of Treviso, creates, promotes and distributes casual wear, accessories and footwear for men, women and children under the brands REPLAY, REPLAY&SONS and WE ARE REPLAY. Fashion Box is currently present throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa, in a total of over 50 countries. The wholesale distribution network includes 4,000 stores, plus 138 single-brand stores and 223 corners and shop-in-shops. Exports account for 90% of turnover.

About FC Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich is the largest sports club in the world and one of the most successful football clubs in Europe. The club's women's football team and basketball team are also among the best teams at national and international level. Over the decades, FC Bayern Munich has managed to combine sporting and economic success. The club is now represented internationally with offices in New York, Shanghai and Bangkok. The club headquarters and training grounds are located in Säbener Strasse in Munich. The club also runs its own youth training centre. FC Bayern Munich plays its home matches in the Allianz Arena (75,000 spectators).