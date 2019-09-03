Reqlaim takes sustainability to new level with eco blazer

Reqlaim is taking sustainability to a whole new level by creating well-tailored, good-looking clothing made from 99% waste products.

WE ARE REQLAIM, AND THIS IS THE ECO BLAZER. We’ve engineered the lowest-environmental-impact fabric anywhere*. It's breathable and super-durable, yet it feels like soft cotton. Each blazer is made out of plastic bottles (51%), worn-out T-shirts (47%), and a retired wooden shoe from Holland (1%), so just 1% as non-recycled materials.

Compared to standard producers, every blazer we create saves:

25 Kgs of CO2 out of the environment

16 liters of water (zero water wasted)

61 kWh of energy

50% of our factories’ power is provided by the sun

We love fashion but have become overwhelmingly concerned about the industry's position as the second-largest industrial polluter in the world. We decided it was time for a different kind of fashion company - one that's fundamentally committed to tackling current environmental problems to build a sustainable future for our planet.

What sets us apart is that no other company makes clothing from almost 100% waste, and we developed the lowest-impact yarns in the global market and generously outperform virgin equivalent yarns across all sustainability metrics (according to the HIGG MSI). Every product has a unique story and is made in a small eco-friendly and family-owned factory in Western Europe.

We launch our products exclusively on Kickstarter because it gives us the freedom to run our business exactly how we want―we're not beholden to growth goals, revenue targets, or product timelines imposed by other people―and it allows us to keep a sustainable business model. At Reqlaim we believe that sustainability is more than just using the cleanest factories in the world and using reusable and renewable resources to make our products―it also means only producing what our customers order, so there’s no waste, no loss, no excess.

Meindert’s Story

I’m from the Netherlands where land is considered a valuable, limited resource. This belief means the Dutch take recycling very seriously―my parents sort their trash into seven different bins in an effort to preserve the land for their grandchildren and future generations.

Contrast this with where I currently live: the Rocky Mountains where land feels plentiful and limitless, and where many communities do not offer residents opportunities to recycle.

Because what individuals can do to help the earth is often limited, more companies need to do their part to help our planet―they need to do more than just say that they’re helping or “greenwashing” their latest ad campaign. The fashion industry is the second-largest industrial polluter in the world, and after importing European fashion brands to the United States and visiting factories around the world, I decided it was time for a different kind of fashion company. A fashion company that makes high-quality clothes from reusable and renewable resources in the world’s cleanest factories, producing only what customers order. A company that really does have a minimal carbon footprint.

Thanks for your support,

Meindert ("Mine-Dirt") Kooistra - Founder @Reqlaim

Footprint

So, what’s the big deal? Well, the more carbon that’s in the atmosphere, the faster our planet warms. A warmer planet and a changing climate mean melting ice caps, rising sea levels, and extreme weather events followed by droughts and wildfires. Our home is changing, and not for the better. The Reqlaim product quality is sky-high — but our impact on the environment is on the down-low. No waste, just joy.

Environment

At Reqlaim, we believe the environmental crisis has reached a critical tipping point: soon Earth’s ability to repair itself will be destroyed. We are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, defending clean water and air, and divesting from dirty technologies.

Factory

The fabrics and blazers are made in small factories in western Europe by people who are passionate about the planet and passionate about working with Reqlaim. We are committed to paying people fairly and providing safe-working conditions.

Recycled Materials Only

Because extracting and processing virgin materials takes a toll on land, water, and air, we’ve embraced a way to make our products with reusable and renewable resources. By using fibers made from post-consumer waste, we are limiting our dependence on raw materials and reducing carbon emissions.

*Based on the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (MSI).

The MSI enables brands and manufacturers to measure and score the environmental impact of materials used in creating textile products, compare their products to the rest of the industry and make better decisions about material use.