Resort 2020 Key Print Directions

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into the key womenswear print and pattern directions defining the 2020 Resort season.

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the essential print trends from the international SS20 Resort catwalk events and presentations. A first indicator of the essential themes that will be hitting the catwalks during the SS20 Fashion Weeks, the Resort collections showcased an array of exciting print updates and experimental innovations for womenswear apparel. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and dedicated Resort galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an early analysis of three key print trends that will be informing the womenswear market through Resort 2020 and beyond. Core patterns are transformed as designers reinterpret staple motifs into statement pieces in Reimagined Animal and Extroverted Transeasonal Plaids. Distorted Interior Patterns introduces homeware concepts into the fashion arena for an inventive take on women's print.

Distorted Interior Patterns

Taking inspiration from the world of interior design, painterly brush strokes, illustrated objects and wallpaper-infused florals are transposed across daywear and tailoring. Exploded and expanded scales create a statement look in all-over placements or when worn as coordinated separates.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Victoria Beckham, Diane Von Furstenberg, 3.1 Phillip Lim, all Resort 2020

Reimagined Animal

Classic animal print is updated for the new season with abstracted applications in bold monochrome colour-ways. Vibrant pink and yellows or stark black and white combinations highlight distorted leopard markings, optical zebra-inspired patterns and large-scale bird feather motifs worn as an all-over print for maximum impact.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Diane Von Furstenberg, Isabel Marant, Temperley London, all Resort 2020

Extroverted Transeasonal Plaids

Traditional checks are reworked, transcending the seasons via youthful colour-ways and playful distortions. Summer hued plaids are shot with neon or accented with contrasting houndstooth with a pastel pop. Twisted and wrapped constructions transform two-tone houndstooth tailoring creating an illusory effect.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: MSGM, Gucci, Hellessy, all Resort 2020

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Pre Fall 2019 Key Print Directions, a curated overview of the essential prints and patterns from the 2019 Pre Fall collections. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.