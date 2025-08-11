Resort 26 handbag trends: Sack totes, croissant shapes and more

The handbag trends that emerge during the Resort season often forecast what’s to come for Spring/Summer. For buyers and fashion editors, this is critical insight. Accessories, particularly handbags, frequently generate more revenue for brands than any other category. With higher profit margins than apparel and broader customer appeal, handbags play a pivotal role in shaping seasonal assortments and driving sales. For Resort 2026, designers generally played it safe, focusing on shapes with nostalgic appeal. Below are the standout styles to watch.

The Sack Tote

The sack style was the statement tote of the season. Its relaxed look speaks to the growing consumer demand for casual luxury. It’s roomy enough to carry throughout the day.

Baum und Pferdgarten: designers, Rikke Baumgarten and Helle Hestehave

Credits: Baum und Pferdgarten Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black leather tote with a handle embellished with large silver grommets.

Khaite: designer, Cate Holstein

Credits: Khaite Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The brand’s ‘Lotus’ bucket tote with a strap was reimagined in zebra printed ‘ponyskin’ leather.

Ermanno Scervino

Credits: Scervino Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized ivory-colored leather tote with a detachable strap and key chain charm.

Elisabetta Franchi

Credits: Elisabetta Franchi Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An embossed tan suede tote with a suede and gold toned chain strap and buckle.

The Croissant

It’s been almost 30 years since Fendi launched their version of the croissant bag, and now the style is back. The 2026 Resort collections are giving the beloved shape a fresh twist, showing that what goes around, comes around."

Balmain: designer, Olivier Rousteing

Credits: Balmain Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A pink lambskin top-zip croissant bag with brown twisted leather handle and gold hardware.

Chloé: designer, Chemena Kamali

Credits: Chloé Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black suede crescent bag with embellished rose gold hardware.

Diesel: designer, Glenn Martens

Credits: Diesel Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A croissant bag in leather with a multi-colored no-print print, adjustable strap and a top-zip.

Etro: designer, Marco De Vincenzo

Credits: Etro Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A tan leather crescent bag trimmed with brown leather and a brown strap had gold hardware and embellished with a brown belt and buckle plus a whimsical keychain charm.

East-West Satchel

This sleek elongated style is also practical because its contents are easy to access, especially if it has a top zip. For Resort 26, designers showed a variety of shapes and colors.

Antonio Marras

Credits: Antonio Marras Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A bullet shaped bag in a yellow grained leather with two top straps and one on the face.

Balmain: designer, Olivier Rousteing

Credits: Balmain Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An east-west bag in a pale lime green leather with a top strap, gold chain strap and gold hardware.

Courrèges: designer, Nicolas Di Felice

Credits: Courrèges Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A bright red east-west leather bag with a double pocket, one with a zip and two long straps.

JW Anderson

Credits: JW Anderson Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An orange leather satchel with a top-zip, a handheld strap and a shoulder strap. The face of the bag has a cut-out detail and white top stitched corners.

Woven Textures

For those who travel to warmer climes during winter, bags made of straw, raffia and other woven textures are the perfect solution. These materials complement the breezy fabrics and relaxed silhouettes of the Resort season and can be re-used for summer.

Blumarine: designer, David Koma

Credits: Blumarine Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Black and cream textured bags with raffia trims and twisted metal and leather straps.

Max Mara: designer, Ian Griffiths

Credits: Max Mara Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A rattan hard case handbag with strips of black suede, a black suede gusset and bottom and handles.

Zimmermann

Credits: Zimmermann Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized basketweave green, orange and brown striped tote with skinny leather straps and a long brown raffia trim.

Chanel

Credits: Chanel Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A textured tan colored tote bag with both long and short handles and gold hardware.