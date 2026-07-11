Resort 27: Fabric, print and pattern trends

Navigating an increasingly uncertain climate, for Resort 27, designers prioritized investment dressing with timeless pieces like classic, Chanel-style bouclé suits. Aside from a few playfully youthful sweaters, the collections focused on versatility. Pieces ranged from preppy plaids to splashy print dresses all crafted to transition into summer and offer consumers multi-season longevity. Here are the top trends for Resort 27 in fabric, print and pattern.

Channeling Chanel

Derived from the French word for "curled," bouclé is crafted from uniquely looped wool yarn, offering a softer texture than tweed. Thanks to its year-round versatility, the bouclé suit has become an investment staple fit for any season.

Carolina Herrera Resort 27 by Wes Gordon

Herrera Resort PO S27 010 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A fuchsia, pink, and orange bouclé jacket with cascading fabric fringe along the center front opening and sleeve cuffs, and a matching straight skirt.

Etro Resort 27

Etro Resort PO S27 021 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A pink, tan, and cream multicolored single-breasted bouclé jacket over a cardigan and bra, and a matching high-waisted pencil skirt with a side slit

Anna Sui Resort 27

Anna Sui Resort PO S27 010 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A textured multi-pastel bouclé cropped jacket with a pink faux-fur collar and a matching knee-length pencil skirt with cutouts at both the hem of the jacket and skirt.

Knitting Patterns

For Resort 27, designers are leveraging knitwear to target a new Y2K demographic known as "kidults." Fueled by childhood nostalgia, these young consumers eagerly embrace playful graphic sweaters featuring whimsical faces and animal motifs.

Coach Resort 27 by Stuart Vevers

Coach Resort PO S27 023 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A maroon crewneck sweater featuring a black and white sequined patch of ‘Felix the Cat’ styled with a yellow tulle maxi skirt featuring horizontal ruffled layers.

Ganni Resort 27 by Ditte Reffstrup

Ganni Resort PO S27 002 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A charcoal grey crew-neck knit sweater featuring a graphic bear motif and Ganni logo across the chest, layered over a golden-yellow satin dress with a collar and detailed with a ruffled lace hem.

Tanya Taylor Resort 27

Tanya Taylor Resort PO S27 019 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A grey crewneck sweater featuring a zebra intarsia knit pattern wrapping asymmetrically across the front, paired with a pastel pink midi skirt trimmed with pink ostrich feathers.

Picture This

Designers used garments as canvases for Resort 27 showing landscapes and sea views in bright or pastel colors.

Alémais Resort 27 by Lesleigh Jermanus

Alémais Resort PO S27 005 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A strappy white satin dress featuring a vibrant, painterly landscape print down the front, highlighting lush green fields, yellow flowers, and a coastal sea view.

Chanel Resort 27 by Matthieu Blazy

Chanel Resort PO S27 052 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized multi-colored knit polo shirt depicting a beach, sunset and waves displaying CHANEL alongside BIARRITZ stitched across the bottom. Shown with a flowing, vertical red-and-white striped maxi skirt with a heavy fringe of textured straw-like tulle layers.

DSquared2 Resort 27 by Dean Caten & Dan Caten

DSquared2 Resort PO S27 033 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A strappy micro mini dress with a coastal landscape graphic featuring the deep blue of the Mediterranean sea with a broad yellow lace hem and red lace trim.

Check Mates

Checked and plaid fabrics hold diverse meanings depending on how they are styled. For Resort 27, designers embraced these classic patterns to deliver a distinctly preppy aesthetic.

6397 Resort 27 by Lizzie Owens

6397 Resort PO S27 016 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A long-sleeved button-down shirt with a pointed collar and cuffs in a taupe and brown plaid with a midi-length wrap skirt featuring a twisted, gathered knot detail at the waist that created a draped front and a frayed hemline.

Staud Resort 27 by Sarah Staudinger

Staud Resort PO S27 027 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A midi-length slip dress in purple under a button-up shirt in a patchwork of contrasting plaid prints, including purple, yellow, and blue-green tartans.

Sandy Liang Resort 27

Sandy Liang Resort PO S27 014 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A boxy, high-neck technical zip-up jacket and a distinctive draped flap detail across the front and a high-waisted, structured matching pleated micro-mini skirt featuring the same yarn-dyed pink and tan plaid pattern.

A Bigger Splash

Big splashy abstract prints in bright colors, looked fresh and modern rendered on a variety of garments.

Diesel Resort 27 by Glenn Martens

Diesel Resort PO S27 036 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An abstract-print cardigan over two printed tees, paired with a midi skirt with an abstract, blurred print in orange, yellow, and black tones and a printed silk neck scarf.

Victoria Beckham Resort 27

Victoria Beckham Resort PO S27 028 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A halter neck maxi length bias-cut silk dress in a bold abstract graphic print in a palette of peach, deep green, burgundy, brown and blue.

Zimmermann Resort 27

Zimmermann Resort PO S27 011 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A silk dress with a high, gathered neck, a dropped elastic waist and a flowing maxi skirt in large, sharp-angled color blocks of navy blue, golden yellow, chocolate brown and pops of rusty red.

The Return of the Wild

With animal prints back in demand, designers are getting more creative by mixing and distorting them with new colors and patterns. For Resort 27, the silhouettes stayed close to the body, channeling a 1970s disco-era sensibility.

Sally LaPointe Resort 27

LaPointe Resort PO S27 011 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A dress with a high-neck collar, fitted bodice, long sleeves, and an asymmetric side slit in a textured leopard/animal abstraction print.

David Koma Resort 27

Koma Resort PO S27 007 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A floor-length dress with a black sweetheart bodice paired with a body-skimming column rendered in an iridescent, sequined python print.

Roberto Cavalli Resort 27 by Fausto Puglisi

Roberto Cavalli Resort PO S27 035 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A high halter neck form-fitting catsuit with flared legs in an abstract zebra stripe motif in natural tones of white, beige, and deep brown.

Craft Work

The Resort 27 collections showcased tactile, handcrafted fashion toward an artisanal aesthetic featuring fine embroidery, unique structural finishes, and natural motifs.

Alémais Resort 27 by Lesleigh Jermanus

Alémais Resort PO S27 012 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A mustard-yellow floor-length, mock turtle-neck dress accented by heavily textured, organic hand-embellished placements of multicolored beads and trailing threadwork.

Chanel Resort 27 by Matthieu Blazy

Chanel Resort PO S27 056 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A top with coral and black floral lace placements accented by red and pink marabou trim on the pockets and a matching knee-length skirt.

Carolina Herrera Resort 27 by Wes Gordon

Herrera Resort PO S27 003 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A sleeveless column dress of sheer black tulle mesh decorated with floral micro-embroidery. The bodice is covered in golden-yellow blossoms, changing at the waist to a wisteria-purple color.