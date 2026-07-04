Resort 27: Top handbag assortment from Fendi, Chanel, Diesel and more
With higher profit margins than apparel and broader customer appeal, handbags play a pivotal role in shaping seasonal assortments and driving sales. The Resort 27 season featured a diverse array of designer handbags, highlighting a shifting trend toward softer structures and tactile materials. However, despite the industry's general movement away from animal hides, consumer demand for genuine leather in handbags remains high.
Additionally, vibrant, embellished raffia bags made their usual appearance, while zebra and deer patterns began overtaking classic leopard prints.
Below are ten standout styles to watch out for.
Ulla Johnson Resort 27
A drawstring pouch in split calf with a brown and white spotted deer-print pattern, brown piping and gold-tone chain straps.
Fendi Resort 27 by Maria Grazia Chiuri
A studded zebra-print leather tote bag with straps and buckles, with a separate smaller, parchment-colored bag attached to the front.
Diesel Resort 27 by Glenn Martens
A chocolate brown ‘Grab-D’ croissant-shaped hobo bag with a top zip heavy gathering along the zipper and an adjustable belt-style handle.
Balenciaga Resort 27 by Pierpaolo Piccioli
A turquoise blue structured leather fold-over flap satchel with thick, tubular shoulder straps.
Ganni Resort 27 by Ditte Reffstrup
A glossy, cherry-red croc-embossed leather ‘Bou’ bag featuring a twisted leather handle.
Lanvin Resort 27 by Peter Copping
A structured tote with a V-shaped design mixing olive green and brown leather, with green straps; accented with a gold-toned metallic clasp.
Nili Lotan Resort 27
A black lambskin clutch bag with long fringe at both ends
Chanel Resort 27 by Matthieu Blazy
An oversized raffia north-south bag in bold, horizontal multi-colored stripes and a large, black interlocking CC logo appliqué with black leather shoulder straps.
Etro Resort Resort 27
A handwoven raffia ‘kalispera’ drawstring bag decorated with 3-D crocheted flowers and a smooth dark brown leather strap.
Ralph Lauren Resort 27
An east-west taupe suede tote bag with an equestrian-inspired belt and leather top handles with silver hardware.