Resort SS24 collections: denim goes dark and cleans up
As the Resort 24 season draws to a close, certain strong design signals have emerged. Denim continues its ascent as one of the most prominent fabrics used by the higher end designers. Among the more predictable pale washes and ripped up details, a fresh look has emerged: dark denim was seen as part of many collections in both cleaned up and embellished styles.
Adeam – designer Hanako Maeda
A fitted 3-button jacket with patch pockets in dark denim was shown with a matching gored short skirt.
A square neck tank top and a matching flared midi skirt with an inverted pleat front (shown above.)
A sleeveless peplum top with matching flared pants.
Alexander MacQueen – designer Sarah Burton
A strapless fitted dress with cutouts under the bust and on the gored midi-length skirt (shown above.)
Frederick Anderson
A buttonless long sleeve shirt with flap pockets and matching cargo pocket pants.
A cowl-necked zip front midi dress with bellows pockets at the hip (shown above).
Victoria Beckham
A long-sleeved shirt with a patch pocket matched to straight legged jeans (shown above.)
A flared frayed-edge midi skirt with a pieced-in jean style waist.
Nicky Zimmermann
Structured short shorts with jean styling and front stitching.
A jumpsuit with rolled up wide sleeves, gold metal buttons and pocket detailing(shown above.)
Ferragamo - designer Maximilian Davis
A unisex classic jacket and matching baggy jeans in dark denim with orange stitching.
Over-long jeans with a full leg and orange stitching, shown under a brown leather coat.
Pucci - designer Camille Miceli
A strapless top and matching baggy jeans with a swirl stencil print.
MM6 Maison Margiela
A sleeveless and collarless jacket and matching wide leg jeans with frayed edges.