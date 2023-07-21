Resort SS24 collections: denim goes dark and cleans up

As the Resort 24 season draws to a close, certain strong design signals have emerged. Denim continues its ascent as one of the most prominent fabrics used by the higher end designers. Among the more predictable pale washes and ripped up details, a fresh look has emerged: dark denim was seen as part of many collections in both cleaned up and embellished styles.

Adeam – designer Hanako Maeda

Credits: Adeam resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A fitted 3-button jacket with patch pockets in dark denim was shown with a matching gored short skirt.

A square neck tank top and a matching flared midi skirt with an inverted pleat front (shown above.)

Credits: Adeam resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A sleeveless peplum top with matching flared pants.

Alexander MacQueen – designer Sarah Burton

A strapless fitted dress with cutouts under the bust and on the gored midi-length skirt (shown above.)

Frederick Anderson

Credits: Courtesy/Frederick Anderson resort 24

A buttonless long sleeve shirt with flap pockets and matching cargo pocket pants.

A cowl-necked zip front midi dress with bellows pockets at the hip (shown above).

Victoria Beckham

A long-sleeved shirt with a patch pocket matched to straight legged jeans (shown above.)

Credits: Victoria Beckham resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A flared frayed-edge midi skirt with a pieced-in jean style waist.

Nicky Zimmermann

Credits: Courtesy/ Zimmermann resort 24

Structured short shorts with jean styling and front stitching.

A jumpsuit with rolled up wide sleeves, gold metal buttons and pocket detailing(shown above.)

Ferragamo - designer Maximilian Davis

Credits: Courtesy/ Ferragamo resort 24

A unisex classic jacket and matching baggy jeans in dark denim with orange stitching.

Credits: Courtesy/ Ferragamo resort 24

Over-long jeans with a full leg and orange stitching, shown under a brown leather coat.

Pucci - designer Camille Miceli

Credits: Courtesy/ Pucci resort 24

A strapless top and matching baggy jeans with a swirl stencil print.

MM6 Maison Margiela

Credits: MM6 Maison Margiela resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A sleeveless and collarless jacket and matching wide leg jeans with frayed edges.