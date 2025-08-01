Resort SS26 Prints & Patterns: 3-D Florals, Plaids and Stripes

For the Resort 2026 season, designers played it safe with print and pattern, mostly confirming the trends of the past few seasons. That included plaid, stripes, florals and animal prints. One point of interest though is how prints have become trans-seasonal, especially for Resort collections, that can sit on the floor from November through March.

Turn up the Volume

Artificial flowers are bold embellishments that add volume and a sculptural element to clothes. In fact, adding blooms to garments to create a 3D affect has been popular for several seasons. You can even trace it back to circa 2009 and a Dolce & Gabbana collection. It can turn a look into wearable art.

Erdem Moralioglu

Credits: Erdem Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 20: pink and red florals on a sleeveless satin top and matching pencil skirt.

Giambattista Valli

Credits: Valli Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 43: pink and white pansies on a sheer bustier maxi dress.

Reem Acra

Credits: Reem Acra Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 9: a jacket and matching straight ankle length skirt embellished with orange and blue blooms.

On the Border

Several designers chose to ‘frame’ garments using border prints along the hemline which can elongate the silhouette, adding interest without overwhelming it.

Etro: designer, Marco De Vincenzo

Credits: Etro Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 9: a gathered skirt with a cream background and a scroll print border was shown with a matching puff sleeved top.

Double J: designer, J.J. Martin

Credits: Double J Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 4: a royal blue border on a jade green sheath gown with scroll prints and a matching cape.

Roberto Cavalli: designer, Fausto Puglisi

Credits: Cavalli Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 13: a backless gown in a pink and yellow ombre with a floral border.

Mad for Plaid

Season after season, be it spring/summer or fall/winter, designers love using plaid fabric. It has deep historical roots, both traditional and subversive. It also lends itself to proportion play.

Ferragamo: designer, Maximilian Davis

Credits: Ferragamo Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 18: a lightweight cotton maxi length sheath dress in green and white plaid with a high neckline gathered with a gold ring.

Rosie Assouline

Credits: Rosie Assouline Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 27: a red plaid satin sheath anchored by a red bra top had a matching red plaid train.

Tory Burch

Credits: Tory Burch Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 15: a blue plaid sheath dress with a wrapped waist and matching shawl.

Refined Lines

It would be almost impossible to name a season where designers weren’t heavily invested in stripes. This season however, they were elevated, offering a more sophisticated look than of late.

Zimmermann

Look 1: a button-through linen dress in variegated stripes of many colors including blue, yellow and pink.

Credits: Zimmermann Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 1: a striped button-through linen dress in variegated stripes and colors.

Gucci

Credits: Gucci Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 11: a below-the-knee length slim line dress with long balloon shaped sleeves and a pussy bow. The print was a black and red diagonal ribbon stripe on a green background.

Bibhu Mohapatra

Credits: Mohapatra Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 3: a round neck fit and flare dress with balloon sleeves and looped belt had a variegated stripe of beige and orange on cream.

Fresh Paint

Several designers looked to the art world for inspiration. For Olivier Rousteing at Balmain, it was the Impressionism of Claude Monet. For Tanya Taylor it was the contemporary, Brooklyn-based painter Grace Weaver.

Balmain: designer, Olivier Rousteing

Credits: Balmain Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 20: a silk coat with a print of green brushstrokes and pink daubs of paint was shown with a wide belt with an oversized gold buckle.

Stine Goya

Credits: Stine Goya Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 3: a satin dress with brushstrokes on a brown background and painted flowers on a pink background.

Tanya Taylor

Credits: Tanya Taylor Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 1: a khaki cotton canvas coat dress with adjustable sleeves had a painted, placed floral print.

Zebra Crossing

Last year’s Mob Wife aesthetic promoted leopard prints. For the early months of 2026 expect to see the emergence of zebra prints for coats and other garments.

Blumarine: designer, David Koma

Credits: Blumarine Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 1: a semi-sheer zebra print top with orange embroidery and a matching mid-length skirt.

Ferragamo: designer, Maximilian Davis

Credits: Ferragamo Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 8: a sixties style coat in a zebra-print with black fur sleeves.

Khaite : designer, Cate Holstein

Credits: Khaite Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 7: a zebra-print knee-length coat in ‘pony,’ was shown over a sheer floral maxi dress.

Sheer Femininity

Sheer fabric for dresses, skirts and blouses continues to hold appeal. For Resort 26 newness comes in the form of all-over floral prints for extra feminine allure.

Double J: designer, J.J. Martin

Credits: Double J Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 12: a chiffon maxi dress with a plunging neckline had a purple and green scroll print.

Valentino: designer, Alessandro Michele

Credits: Valentino Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 35: an off-the-shoulder chiffon dress with an all-over floral print in lilac and yellow.

Khaite : designer, Cate Holstein

Credits: Khaite Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 51: a dress with wide straps, a drop-waist and pleated skirt.