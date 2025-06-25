Resort SS26 trend: structured jackets and coats
Dior, designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri
Look 7: a gabardine cape with oversized pointed shoulders over a sheer ruffled blouse and sheer skirt with intricate floral embroidery.
Alberta Ferretti: designer, Lorenzo Serafini
Look 13: a black wool DB jacket over a satin bias-cut cream dress with lace inserts.
Gucci
Look 15: a lightweight wool DB jacket in beige with skinny pants in sheer brown fabric with the Gucci logo in strass.
Bibhu Mohapatra
Look 1: a cream-colored bolero jacket with a black trim over a cream satin camisole. A navy crepe gathered skirt had a broad cotton lace trim at the waist embellished with florals.
Stine Goya
Look 6: a cropped black jacket with a matching mini skirt under a sheer layer with oversized polka dots.
Aje: designers, Edwina Forest and Adrian Norris
Look 6: a cropped jacket in stiff washed blue denim with stencils and gold buttons over a yellow ribbed dress with raffia fringe.
Tory Burch
Look 24: a deep navy-blue trench coat with tipped epaulettes over an emerald green brocade dress.
Victoria Beckham
Look 6: a mint green ensemble that included a full-length light weight wool coat with lapels and flap pockets over a pintuck pleated blouse and pleated knickers.
Balmain: designer, Olivier Rousteing
Look 4: a light grey wool gabardine jacket with padded shoulders and matching bralette with a red ribbed slashed wool skirt.
Bianca Spender
Look 7: a black wool gabardine tuxedo jacket with a hidden closure and a black transparent chiffon skirt.
Max Mara: designer, Ian Griffiths
Look 8: a pale pink wool gabardine DB jacket over a rib knit bodysuit and skinny brown belt.