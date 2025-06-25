Resort SS26 trend: structured jackets and coats

Dior, designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri

Credits: Dior Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Resort, a.k.a. Cruise or Pre-Spring, is considered an inter-season collection, usually dropping in-store around November or December, and continuing through to February or March. For this reason, brands must offer a wide variety of styles suitable for a transitional wardrobe. For Resort ‘26, designers favored structured jackets and coats in fabrics like wool gabardine and denim. This silhouette provides layering versatility for fluctuating climates. Mostly they were paired with contrasting styles such as flowing skirts and transparent dresses.

Look 7: a gabardine cape with oversized pointed shoulders over a sheer ruffled blouse and sheer skirt with intricate floral embroidery.

Alberta Ferretti: designer, Lorenzo Serafini

Credits: Alberta Ferretti Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 13: a black wool DB jacket over a satin bias-cut cream dress with lace inserts.

Gucci

Credits: Gucci Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 15: a lightweight wool DB jacket in beige with skinny pants in sheer brown fabric with the Gucci logo in strass.

Bibhu Mohapatra

Credits: Mohapatra Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 1: a cream-colored bolero jacket with a black trim over a cream satin camisole. A navy crepe gathered skirt had a broad cotton lace trim at the waist embellished with florals.

Stine Goya

Credits: Stine Goya Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 6: a cropped black jacket with a matching mini skirt under a sheer layer with oversized polka dots.

Aje: designers, Edwina Forest and Adrian Norris

Credits: Aje Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 6: a cropped jacket in stiff washed blue denim with stencils and gold buttons over a yellow ribbed dress with raffia fringe.

Tory Burch

Credits: Tory Burch Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 24: a deep navy-blue trench coat with tipped epaulettes over an emerald green brocade dress.

Victoria Beckham

Credits: Victoria Beckham Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 6: a mint green ensemble that included a full-length light weight wool coat with lapels and flap pockets over a pintuck pleated blouse and pleated knickers.

Balmain: designer, Olivier Rousteing

Credits: Balmain Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 4: a light grey wool gabardine jacket with padded shoulders and matching bralette with a red ribbed slashed wool skirt.

Bianca Spender

Credits: Bianca Spender Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 7: a black wool gabardine tuxedo jacket with a hidden closure and a black transparent chiffon skirt.

Max Mara: designer, Ian Griffiths

Credits: Max Mara Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 8: a pale pink wool gabardine DB jacket over a rib knit bodysuit and skinny brown belt.