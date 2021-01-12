Retaissance Announces World Leading Suppliers working together to support Independent Brands

Retaissance has today announced the partners it is working with to support independent labels. The collaborative support offering is unique in the marketplace and provides an unrivalled package to increase market share and activate new markets and channels including NuOrder, Fashion United, Boutique, Pure London, Moda, Tranoi, WILD and First Insight have a combined reach of 1.3 Million. Here we add in summary of providers per sector Retaissance will deliver the wholesale management, business development and fulfilment to deliver sales to UK and overseas brands.

Cathie Osborne, Founder and Managing Director of Retaissance says “Our team have developed a package that will deliver everything a brand needs to increase sales and make the most of the current opportunity for independent labels. Our focus has been to provide the best tools, sales opportunities and technology

available, to eliminate cost barriers, and most importantly open up a fair playing field for independent brands that has been previously unheard of.”

Brands will be able to set a budget for their package, then pick the services they want, depending on the goals they want to achieve and countries and markets they want to export to. Retaissance’s wholesale managers will be on hand to provide advice, as well as additional support with approaching new stockists. The international trade package utilises a broad network of partners and contacts to provide a full portfolio of services to help brands establish and promote themselves abroad. The new package comes following enhancements to the Department for International Trade’s ESIF initiative to support UK businesses in exporting their products abroad, and potential eligible funding from the DIT in 2021.

Wholesale models are changing in response to disrupted supply chains and a need to reduce risk, retailers are wanting demand focused models that independents are best positioned to provide. The shift to digital has been accelerated and according to McKinsey* “Covid has changed B2B sales forever” with these “pandemic-induced patterns likely to become permanent. Close to nine in ten decision makers say that new commercial and go-to-market sales practices will be a fixture throughout 2021 and possibly beyond.”

Osborne said: “The wholesale model changes and retailer requirements for low minimum orders and faster replenishment, combined with consumer preference towards slow fashion and story driven independents, gives brands a fantastic opportunity in 2021 to grow sales, we wanted to help maximise this. To build a stronger retail industry, we need to make a collaborative effort to support our ecosystem.”

To find out more, call 01606 633000 to speak to a Retaissance advisor. Alternatively, you can email support@retaissance.com to request an information pack detailing the partners and full range of services.

*https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/marketing-and-sales/our-insights/these-eight-charts-show-how-covid-19-has-changed-b2b-sales-forever

