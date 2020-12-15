Retaissance Launches new Export Package in Collaboration with Top Industry Service Providers

Retaissance’s new international trade package utilises a broad network of partners and contacts to provide a full portfolio of services to help British brands establish and promote themselves abroad.

The new package comes following enhancements to the Department for International Trade’s ESIF initiative to support UK businesses in exporting their products abroad, and is eligible for up to £18,000 of pound-for-pound funding from the DIT in 2021.

Several versions of the package are available, each tailored to a retail subsector, in line with Retaissance’s aim to facilitate trade across all areas of retail, and support the industry in its recovery efforts following the impact of the pandemic. Each one features a mix of industry associations, trade publications, event organisers, direct-to-consumer marketplaces and agencies to support the product development, research and logistics needed to enter other markets.

Brands will be able to set a budget for their package, then pick the services they want, depending on the goals they want to achieve and countries and markets they want to export to. Retaissance’s wholesale managers will be on hand to provide advice, as well as additional support with approaching new stockists.

Cathie Osborne, Founder and Managing Director of Retaissance, said: “The trading conditions in 2021 are likely to be challenging, and some businesses and geographies are going to be affected more than others. A large number of Retaissance clients are now looking at expanding overseas to diversify their risk and generate additional revenue in other countries, and we want to do what we can to support these efforts.”

“To build a stronger retail industry, we need to make a collaborative effort to support our ecosystem. At Retaissance, partnerships are key and we’re working with top providers in all retail categories to deliver an unmatched blend of services – including FashionUnited, Top Drawer, Spring Fair, Pure London, HOMI, Maison&Object, Playtime Paris, First Insight and Drapers to name a few.”

“2021 is an amazing opportunity for you to investigate international markets and take advantage of government funding opportunities to support your investment and help you get even more value from your budget.”

To find out more, call 01606 822 943 to speak to a Retaissance export advisor. Alternatively, you can email export@retaissance.com to request an information pack detailing the partners and full range of services eligible for funding.

About Retaissance

Retaissance is kick-starting the growth of retail in the post-COVID-19 era, building a community framework that promotes trading and facilitates the sharing of knowledge as markets develop. Retaissance connects brands and buyers in all year, anytime online trade, building resilience in independent retail and the surrounding ecosystem. We currently serve brands and retailers in The United Kingdom, The USA, Sweden, The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal and France.