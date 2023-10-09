Return of the chaps, jorts and more: Denim’s takeover of SS24 street style

As attendees descended on the fashion capitals of the world, the fashion industry got the opportunity to see what the trend setters considered the epitome of style for the spring/summer 2024 season. And if there was one thing that stood out among the lot it was that of denim, a material that those filing into the shows experimented with to the greatest lengths. FashionUnited has highlighted a few of the defining denim trends that led the way on the streets.

‘Dirty’ denim

'Dirty' Denim street style trend SS24. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

The dishevelled look is a one regularly favoured by fashion fanatics, yet for SS24 such attire appeared to go even a step further. From baggy jeans to full length maxi skirts, the distressed look was prevalent, but with the added effect of a soiled appearance, through the use of a dirty denim wash – a technique that has also been favoured on the runway of Diesel in recent years. Paired with rips and abrasions, the final look was an elevated take on decaying attire.

Skirt-trouser combo

Skirt-trouser combo street style trend SS24. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Double denim isn’t exactly a new trend, however fashion week attendees were obviously keen to evolve the staple look. A specific example of this was layering a denim skirt over jeans, giving depth to what alone would be two ordinary garments. Maxi skirts were a particularly popular factor here, often complete with high slits to reveal the wide cut trousers underneath.

Beyond oversized

Beyond oversized street style trend SS24. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Palazzo jeans were no longer simply wide-set for SS24. Attendees instead moved towards more expansive shapes, opting for exceptionally baggy silhouettes, whether evident in either a flared cut or the body itself. Either way, hemlines could be seen traipsing the pavements from New York to Milan, only rescued from the dreads of the street by platform boots or kitten heels.

Jean boots are back

Denim boots are back street style trend SS24. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Seeing fashion week visitors strutting down the street in entirely denim boots felt like an abrupt flashback to the early 2000s. It was hard to remind oneself that this was in fact the present day, and that the current existence of such items is simply evidence that the Y2K trend was still prevalent among the fashion crowd. Another rendition of this look was cut-off chaps; some held up by belts wrapped around the thigh, others simply acting as leg warmers.

Denim boots are back street style trend SS24. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Skater jorts

Skater jorts street style trend SS24. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Jorts took on a new form for this season, this time with clear ties to skateboarding culture. Oversized iterations of the garment played into androgynous takes of the wardrobe staple, for which the addition of oversized flannels and chunky boots only emphasised this factor. If there was one thing that differed it was the array of washes used, from heavy bleaching to sandblasted denim being among the techniques present.

Unconventional hemlines

Unconventional hemlines street style trend SS24. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

One way of updating classic denim pieces was through a rejig of hemlines. Attendees did as such through the deconstruction of various garments, forming unconventional shapes and silhouettes that gave each piece a whole new purpose. Denim dresses were combined with dysfunctional skirts, jeans were split through the inseam to create obscure forms and patchwork details resulted in misshapen staples.

Florals for spring

Florals for spring street style trend SS24. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

While ‘florals for spring’ may not have previously been considered “groundbreaking”, fashion week guests made a good case for why flowery attire was back in favour for the upcoming season. From intricate embroidery to nostalgic screen printing, blossoming patterns were a standout element on the streets, warmly embraced by the fashion crowd who each explored differing interpretations that aligned with their own generation.