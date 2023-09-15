From childhood dreams to disco nights: The SS24 street style of New York

With the starting signal in New York, September is now well and truly underway as fashion month begins. Even though Seoul and Tokyo had already showcased some offerings both on and off the runway, this week all eyes were indeed focused upon the Big Apple.

As a quintessential fashion capital, attendees primarily showcased elegant ensembles to honour the designers, rather than to reinvent themselves. Long dresses and subtle colours dominated the street styles, but of course there were also some escapees who used the colourful world of fashion to express their individual styles. This can also be a little more playful and wild. But see for yourself!

The Little Black Dress

The little black dress in different styles in New York Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

For this season, the women of New York have placed their bets on the time-honoured classic: the Little Black Dress. Styling it with a few accessories and statement necklaces or donning a pair of large headphones completes the look. This outfit can be both casual and chic at the same time, making it particularly popular among models after a day of numerous outfit changes. Dark boots can be added to this ensemble for a slightly more daring look.

However, the Little Black Dress does not always have to conform to its traditional form. By employing a variety of materials such as leather or even transparent fabrics, this basic piece can be transformed into a bona fide statement item.

'Orange is the new black’

Orange is the colour of SS24 Street style in New York Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Aside from the reserved colour choice in New York, some looks also seemed to bring some colour into play. A bright orange in particular made the wearers shine.

Since the colour is already very dominant in itself, a simple shirt or a light jacket is enough to spice up the look. However, two-piece suits, dresses or skirts also create a special moment. The sunny character stands out even more, especially when combined with yellow tones.

Polka dots

New York SS24 street style: Polka dots Looks Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

When it comes to the subject of patterns, the colour orange can be seamlessly incorporated. In particular, polka dots were popular. Large-scale repetitions of dots in various sizes and styles, ranging from Pop-Art to looks reminiscent of the works of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama - renowned for her creations with polka dots - were a part of the street styles.

These patterns can be styled in total looks consisting of one or more pieces such as a blazer, paired with a shirt and skirt, or as a singular piece that stands in contrast with the rest of the outfit. Footwear in a matching colour palette completes the look.

Playful

Playful Looks in New York Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

In New York, things only get more colourful with this trend that takes a journey back to childhood. Whether it's a longing for a beloved cuddly animal or toy, simple paintings as if from a child's hand or a colourful cow from a fable, the imagination has no limits with this playful trend.

A small detail like the pocket in the shape of an ABC cube or a teddy bear on a denim jacket can serve as a statement piece or the basis for a colourful outfit. All “styling rules” are thrown overboard and there is no colour or pattern that cannot be combined - akin to how children dress themselves a la Pippi Longstocking. To ensure that there is still a well-rounded look, special details and accessories such as sunglasses, necklaces and a matching shoe add the finishing touches so that it doesn't look too dressed up.

I Love NY

"I Love New York" street style. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

In New York you can't ignore the well-known “I Love New York” logo, which was once created by graphic designer Milton Glaser and is still anchored in the city's marketing today. The slogan adorns a number of souvenirs in tourist shops and some designers have also been inspired by it.

Whether it was a fashion piece or something from the junk shop around the corner, New Yorkers showed their love for the city. From T-shirts to bags, there is everything your heart desires. Matching red accents and a bit of glitter complete the look. But the logo alone wasn’t necessarily a sole leader in this trend. After all, New York has all sorts of landmarks – as well as many other metropolises – that can be easily integrated into the look.

As cherished by New Yorkers as they are by tourists - if not perhaps slightly more-so - pigeons are a common sight. Both flood the streets of the already bustling city, and thus, JW Anderson's "Pigeon Bag" - a bag in the shape of a pigeon - provides the perfect finishing touch to this trend.

Disco

Disco and the 70s in New York Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

To conclude, a sense of party atmosphere resurfaced - specifically, in the disco vibes of the 70s. Here glitter meets velvet and tight tops meet trousers that widen towards the bottom. This trend focuses on classic pieces such as suits, shirts and blouses, but they definitely don't look stiff. Large sunglasses with coloured lenses and subtle jewellery complete the look. But a mini disco ball can also provide the necessary flair.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.