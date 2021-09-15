Rhone launches Nanoprojects label

Rhone, the premium men’s athletic apparel brand, has launched an innovation lab and fashion-forward label, Nanoprojects that will live under the performance lifestyle brand.

The brand, known for its luxe fabrics and performance technologies is taking its product development a step further with the launch of Nanoprojects, an elevated line featuring innovative fabrics and technology.

Created by Rhone co-founder and chief product officer Kyle McClure, Nanoprojects aims to push creative limits and explore cutting edge designs, materials, and techniques, as the brand continues to rethink the wardrobe of the future.

Image: courtesy of Rhone, Nanoprojects

The inaugural collection features sophisticated pieces such as blazers, trousers, button-down shirts, and outerwear.

One of the key styles is the denim wash pant in a classic chino silhouette in a herringbone jacquard that has a contrast stripe for a heritage appearance. The indigo dye on the Italian warp knit fabric demonstrates the innovation, explains Rhone in the lookbook, as it comes in three washes. They are also hand-finished to ensure each pair is unique, and they will wear over time to create a unique patina for the wearer.

Image: courtesy of Rhone, Nanoprojects

Other pieces include a boxy T-shirt in 100 percent cotton interlock sourced from Japan, a pleated Enzo trouser with cuffed leg openings, side tabs and a tall back waistband for a vintage feel in a garment-dyed Italian warp knit to provide comfort and performance, and a Lynn button-down shirt with a contrast cutaway collar and cuff and a zig-zag pattern.

Image: courtesy of Rhone, Nanoprojects

Rhone also worked with a mill established in Tuscany, Italy, to create its navy washable wool blazer utilising its H2Wool innovation, which is not only washable but also traceable and sustainable.

Rounding off the collection is a windbreaker in ultralight ripstop body fabric, denim jeans, and a Mac coat developed using Ventile fabric developed for Royal Air Force survival suits during War II.

The Nanoprojects label has a higher price point than Rhone’s core collection, with prices ranging from 98 US dollars for the T-shirt to 595 US dollars for the Mac coat.

Image: courtesy of Rhone, Nanoprojects