Ricardo Tisci to direct Milan Fashion Week event

Riccardo Tisci today was named as the creative director of the next Vogue Italia event during Milan Fashion Week.

Tisci, who left the French fashion house Givenchy in February this year, is in charge of the event's creative direction, where he has been quietly working since May this year. The event theme is “The New Beginning,” to coincide with Vogue Italia's September issue.

The event will be held Friday, September 21st in Milan's former railway station Scalo Farini. The location is inspired by Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy.

"I've worked since I was 17, I want to reload," Tisci told WWD. "The world has changed, now it's not just about clothes and accessories, but also about lifestyle and communication."

The Italian-born designer is currently linked to Nike for special projects such as the NikeLab Air Max 97 Mid x RT sneakers as well as the outfits worn by tennis player Marija Šarapova during the last edition of the US Open tournament.

According to WWD, Vogue Italia is experimenting with new forms of collaboration with designers and creatives, such as with Hedi Slimane, whose photographic portfolio was featured in the August issue. The September issue features interviews with Italian designers Tisci, Alessandro Michele and Stefano Pilati.

Photo credit: Ricardo Tisci, Source: Ricardo Tisci Facebook