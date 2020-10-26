Until 12 November Rinascente Torino hosts the winning brands of the Turin Fashion Week digital Awards selected by the prestigious store and CNA Federmoda and Banca Cooperativa of Cherasco BCC: Gerardo Orlando, special guest of the event, Afrozan, Nicole Baratta and Elena Imberti, Laura Artuffo, Barbara Montagnoli. Hangover has selected MED, which will exhibit for 2 months in the showroom, while the designers Alberto Miceli, La Churaca, Miruna Modart Flower, Ambra Dodaj, Filoco, Maria Rita Ferlito will be at Mondo store for 1 month.

This year Torino Fashion Week believed in digital and won. The parades that he organised behind closed doors in Rinascente from 3 to 9 October, and which were broadcast live streaming on the website www.torino-fashion-week.eu, registered 1.051.310 of contacts, divided as follows: Website 418.838, Facebook 411.083, Instagram 221.389.

The 2020 edition promoted Balkan fashion with the designers of Help and Dress for Success Serbia. Help is an international organisation based in Bonn that deals with emergency assistance and helps those in need of self-sufficiency. Dress for Success Serbia is an international non-profit association that supports women in economic or unemployed difficulties to build confidence in themselves and achieve independence through a support network. The 40 designers presented a capsule to tell the Balkan fashion of different countries: Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Kosovo, Macedonia and Croatia.

The fifth edition of TFW has also given great prominence to Made in Italy and the protagonists were Italian or foreign designers living in Turin or in Italy and who actively contribute to supporting the national economy. After Le Dangerouge and Ginevra Von Drom, Sel.Dì, Laura is Glue, Elsa Lopreiato and Med, on the catwalk on October 3rd, Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 the fashion designers of CNA Federmoda Atelier Barbara Montagnoli, Elena Imberti and Nicole Baratta, Olesea Suharenco, Giannaesse, La Curaca, Maria Rita Ferlito, Verman’s Style, Regina Guasco Little Athletic, and Mirena Little

On 7 October, the winners of the Torino Fashion Week Awarads 2019 were Adelyur Fashion, Aurora Leopardi, Scialabà Jewels and Atelier Beaumont. On 8 October, for inclusive fashion, were the protagonists the bags created by students of the Accademia Italiana di Moda e Couture of Turin, Lineapelle – the business experience conceived and promoted by Italian tannery, the most important world leather fair and of the entire sector that gravitates around it – and U.I.L.D.M. section of Turin (Italian Union of Fighting Muscular Distrophy). In addition to them the designers Amichcouture and Kajal.

The event was characterised by streaming fashion shows, talk online with prestigious international fashion speakers, 4 days of B2B, e-commerce for fashion designers and an important partnership with CBI Camera Buyer Italy.

The fifth edition has become digital thanks to a Web APP that has proposed the different meetings and connected the protagonists of the event, buyers and viewers all over the world.

With Torino Fashion Week 2020 a HUB of emerging fashion was born and the new future of the fashion show was outlined. Thanks to the APP, viewers – i.e. the public, buyers and industry operators – have been able to follow both the fashion shows and the award, enter virtually backstage and get to know emerging designers, international designers and niche brands through interviews. New, fast and easy to use, the Web APP includes a rich e-commerce section in which consumers have the opportunity to buy online the garments of emerging fashion designers, while buyers and retailers can order outfits for the new season and have a whole range of dedicated services.

Of course, there was also the business soul of the format with webinars intended for SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs in the textile and fashion sector and a series of international online meetings dedicated to B2B and organised through the b2match platform.

As every year, the Torino Fashion Match was held organised by Unioncamere Piemonte within the Enterprise Europe Network and Sector Group Textile and Fashion, of which the agency is a partner. The EEN network, created by the European Commission to support the entrepreneurial activity and growth of European companies, in particular SMEs, is divided into about 600 contact points organised in consortia located in over 50 countries.

Confirming the success of the B2B Torino Fashion Match, in 2019 the event received the Best Practice Award among all B2B activities carried out within the 17 Sector Groups of the EEN network. The European Commission and its Agency for Small and Medium Enterprises have rewarded him for the innovative impact, for the media visibility it offers to companies and the network itself and for the networking potential that it generates favoring the birth of international collaborations.

“The covid-19 has marked a metamorphosis in the fashion system," says Claudio Azzolini, founder of Torino Fashion Week, who adds: "The new format consistently follows its primordial ideas and adapts to changes and innovation to promote a sustainable model in the fashion sector. While hoping to return a part of the show in the future, TFW continues to digitalise the event and create an online platform that will offer users access to interviews, webinars and digital fashion shows of emerging brands from all over the world. Thanks to the agreement signed between TMODA, Unioncamere Piemonte and Camera Buyer Italia, CBI also offered its patronage and was present at the B2B Torino Fashion Match with some prestigious buyers to hold meetings both in presence and virtual. A unique opportunity for TFW 2020 participants.

Torino Fashion Week is organised by TMODA s.r.l.; The institutional partners are Unioncamere Piemonte, Chamber of Commerce of Turin, European Commission, Entreprise Europe Network (European network in support of SMEs co-financed by the European Commission), CNA, Slow Fashion. Among the non-institutional partners Rinascente, Banca Cooperativa di Cherasco BCC, AIMC Torino, U.I.L.D.M., Mondo, Hangover, Q-easy and Dott, a startup that focuses on sustainability and offers a service of electric scooters in sharing to help European cities to create centres free of cars and pollution.

The casting and the fashion shows are curated by Fashion Team, the maquillage by GV Make up Academy supported by Kryolan and hairstyling by GV Make up Academy in collaboration with Luigi Silvestro di Giovio & Silvestro hairdressers.

One of the world’s fashion week by industry operators, TFW is an independent and innovative event aimed at emerging brands, young designers and small and medium-sized fashion companies.

The international vocation of TFW – which however does not underestimate the importance of local and national talents – is confirmed by the ability to attract companies, brands, buyers and designers from all over the world thanks to the collaboration with local and foreign authorities to offer fashion designers an international showcase.

Since 2016 brands from all over the world take part in this event that combines 7 days of international fashion shows, conferences and workshops with speakers from every continent and a series of bilateral meetings (B2B) between buyers and international experts.

The format is promoted worldwide thanks to the collaboration with the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), the most important European network, co-financed by the European Commission, in support of small medium-sized enterprises through services aimed at innovation and internationalisation.

The EEN network is widespread everywhere with more than 600 contact points to facilitate the growth and competitiveness of companies wishing to innovate and grow internationally.

The wide and so great appeal that the event had in 4 years has consolidated the strength of the format favoring an exponential growth especially at the global level. This is the new generation of fashion shows dedicated to emerging, small and medium-sized enterprises and all the new brands that want to be noticed, who want to establish themselves and that are increasingly oriented towards sustainability paying more attention to quality and real content than to ornament.

The TFW certainly represents the sustainable and young future, a new way of understanding the spectacularisation of fashion. Highlights Claudio Azzolini: “We are proud to be more than the already well-known Fashion Week. Above all, we want to give voice to all talented designers and companies around the world, inviting them to participate in an extraordinary week full of stimulating content and contacts! Our goal is to find new and emerging brands in every corner of the world who really want to be noticed.

The future of fashion shows has changed. Like everything around us. And like many things, the textile/fashion sector will become more and more digital. The innovative vision has always been the soul of Torino Fashion Week, which immediately wanted to distance itself from the traditional methods of conceiving fashion shows.

But today it becomes an imperative for all. The same designers are finally realising that the rhythm of the past, unsustainable, to date becomes almost embarrassing. You can no longer run to produce more and faster. The pandemic that overwhelmed us, taking away many things, perhaps gave us a sense of time and what is really important, as well as a greater focus on the quality of what matters. Even in work.

TMODA

TMODA s.r.l. is a company founded among professionals in February 2020 at the will of Claudio Azzolini (creator and organiser of Torino Fashion Week) with the aim of representing the highest values of emerging fashion, is a platform that accelerates business, offering a physical space that goes beyond the common ateliers and links international relations with the industry. Its intentions are to protect, coordinate, spread and enhance the image and style both in Italy and abroad and to re-propose the fashion world in the City of Turin and Piedmont by developing and promoting trade thanks also to emerging designers. Its purpose is to respond in a concrete way to the process of development and reaffirmation of the fashion sector in the Piedmontese capital, passing through local and international designers. Thanks to TMODA, Turin returns to be an observatory of local, national and world fashion.

Rinascente is a prestigious collection of shops, with the best of fashion, accessories, beauty, home, design and food. It has nine stores in Italy, located in the center of the main cities, and an online store launched in June 2020. It has two flagship stores, one in Milan and one in the heart of Rome, inaugurated in 2017 which is a department store unique in its kind, since it incorporates in the architectural structure a small building of '900 and on the floor -1 highlights a part of the Aqueduct Vergine of 19 B.C. Rinascente offers a wide selection of high-end brands, representative of the best Made in Italy and the international scene. It is the place of exclusive events, personal appearances of important characters and launches of new products. Considered a must-have stop in shopping, it offers a rich and varied offer without prepackaged formulas, perfect for an increasingly up-to-date and demanding target. Each store is a real hub of attraction, where shopping becomes an engaging and rewarding experience, so much so that in May 2016 the flagship store in Milan is proclaimed “Best Department Store in the World” by Intercontinental Group of Department Stores (IGDS), the most important international association of department stores. In 2017 Rinascente celebrated the 100th anniversary of his name, conceived by the poet Gabriele D’Annunzio, with a great exhibition at Palazzo Reale, LR 100 – Rinascente Stories of Innovation, highlighting the passion, talent and vision with which he wrote his story.