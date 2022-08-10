Rino&Pelle SS’23 Collection

Rino&Pelle enthusiastically started off the new SS'23 sales season, after their successful participation at the Premium fair in Berlin and the Pure fair in London. The positive reactions set to be a promising season sales-wise!

Starting AW’22 Rino&Pelle proudly introduced their new ready-to-wear label: RINO. By introducing the label RINO by Rino&Pelle the brand wants to create a clear partition between their outerwear collection (Rino&Pelle) and their ready-to-wear collections.

The brand is growing and therefore the ready-to-wear SS’23 collection will be even more extensive than before.

The fashion label is excited to launch four different drops this season. The first drop focuses on outerwear, followed by the versatile RINO collection, which is divided into three different drops, each with its own theme, colour palette and delivery compartment. The brand always sticks to its classic and feminine character as known by their customers.

Besides its well-known bestsellers, Rino&Pelle introduces numerous items in new materials, colours and shapes. Expect fresh summer looks with the style you are used to from RINO, from timeless basics to trendy items.

Rino&Pelle Outerwear | Desert Dreams

The new outerwear collection of Rino&Pelle is minimalistic and powerful but gentle. The brand is inspired by the blue sky on the horizon and finds serenity in the open space. Rino&Pelle combines wavy natural lines, soft shapes and colours with hard silhouettes and bright colours.

Trendy quilted coats, lightly padded coats and elegant and timeless trench coats set the tone in this outerwear collection. The on-trend trenchcoat stays forever elegant and timeless. They are made in various new materials, flash colours and of course in the bestselling colour: warm sand. The collection includes long & short parkas and reversible variations in a new soft washed cotton blend. The feminine design of Rino&Pelle is brought together with functionality in its sporty parachute jackets and raincoats in soft colours and worn in a most fashionable way.

Rino&Pelle, SS23 Collection

RINO Drop 1 | Tropical cocktail

It is that first drink at an afternoon party or that tropical cocktail after work. We embrace casual chic as the perfect look and RINO’s favourite combination. Find feminine elegance combined with modern elements in this versatile collection.

Button it up or down, knot a belt, put on a sweater and slip on your chic sandals. Mix bright blue with olive green or gold with warm sand; combining a pop colour with neutral shades. With this collection you are ready for any occasion.

The eye-catchers of this collection? The poplin shirt and dress in a silky soft cotton. Slightly oversized to be styled with a trouser or a short for summer. Another eye-catcher is RINO’s double breasted blazer with matching shorts for a chic party look or wear it casual with a basic t-shirt and oversized knit.

In flora and fauna the brand found its inspiration for a new print: Tropical Leaves. The soft peachy print is both preppy and laid-back; style it your way!

Rino&Pelle, SS23 Collection

RINO Drop 2 | Bloooom!

It is Spring time. Blossoms are popping and we are ready for colour. Discover dreamy pastels and pop colours mixed with bloom prints, cotton embroideries, soft solids and Breton stripes. This drop has it all. It is fun, romantic and present!

Find RINO’S new wide range of knitwear textures and shapes, from balloonsleeve cardigans to colourblocking summer knits.

What's new as of this season is the 100% viscose flowy mini wardrobe and coloured denim items. From classic suits; a blazer with matching trousers and pleated dresses in bloom and leopard prints to striped oversized sweaters, flowy viscoses in paisley print and fluffy items.

Rino&Pelle, SS23 Collection

RINO Drop 3 | Batik Beauty

Feel the warm sand between your toes and see that marigold sunset. It is high summer and you want to enjoy that breeze. Discover RINO’S beach-ready dresses in a modest striped print. These free flowing silhouettes can be worn on the beach with sandals or fully styled in town.

For this collection the brand has focused on romantic, bohemian vibes with safari influences and minimalistic summer knits. Discover the beautiful Batik print or choose a more plain look in the bright colour fuchsia. With this collection, it’s time for a summer fiesta!

Keep the vacation aesthetics in mind as holiday season is coming up soon…

Rino&Pelle, SS23 Collection

Eco Friendly

Rino&Pelle is aware of the impact of the fashion industry on our environment. For this reason, the brand is striving for environmentally-friendly alternatives to reduce their footprint. During the SS’22 season Rino&Pelle introduced Eco Friendly Pieces for the first time and these are extended every season. Rino&Pelle its Eco-Friendly pieces are either made of recycled raw material or the material is produced in a more durable way. Both ways contribute to a more sustainable product. The items are recognized by the hangtag ‘I am an Eco Friendly Piece’ that the brand has created to name the items that are part of their sustainability program each season.