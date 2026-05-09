Rio de Janeiro fashion week SS27 trends: Black minimalism to opulent maximalism

Rio de Janeiro Fashion Week (April 14–18, 2026) marked a significant return to the Brazilian fashion calendar after a ten-year hiatus, with the aim of repositioning the city as an international fashion hub and drawing global buyers.

To streamline the national schedule and reduce overlap, organizers IMM shifted São Paulo Fashion Week to the latter half of the year, reserving the first half for Rio. Strongly supported by the city government as part of a broader economic development strategy, the event was projected to generate approximately R$100 million (20 million US dollars) and welcomed around 30,000 visitors.

On the runway, collections moved beyond traditional beachwear, with designers presenting more refined, versatile silhouettes designed to resonate with a broader, international market buying for spring or fall.

Black Minimalism

The presence of black, minimal, and architectural ensembles on the runways marked an intentional shift by designers, moving past traditional vibrant stereotypes, to redefine Brazilian fashion.

Dendezeiro SS27 by Hisan Silva and Pedro Batalha

Credits: Dendezeiro F26 036 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black, asymmetric one-shouldered midi-dress featuring a prominent side cut-out and a thigh-high slit.

Handred SS27 by André Namitala

Credits: Handred F26 018 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black shantung silk single-sleeve, high necked blouse and skirt with a fuchsia-colored bubble hem.

Normando SS27

Credits: Normando F26 013 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A sleek, black, off-the-shoulder gown with an asymmetric draped silhouette and a high side slit.

Karoline Vitto SS27

Credits: Vitto RI F26 011 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black, asymmetric short-sleeved top with a cutout at the shoulder and a draped silhouette with a high-waisted, maxi skirt that gathers at the waist.

Suits

There was a prevalence of men's style suits on the runways, proving that Rio’s designers have leaned into the global shift toward ‘structured sophistication.’ They reimagined the classic men’s suit; focusing on quality and moving away from years of streetwear dominance.

Aluf SS27 by Ana Luisa Fernandes

Credits: Aluf F26 015 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A cream-colored button-down shirt with short sleeves and knotted cuff details, high-waisted, wide-leg pleated trousers with a belted waist, tie, vest and jacket, all in grey or red pinstripes.

Apartamento 03 SS27 by Luiz Claudio Silva

Credits: Apartamento 03 F26 015 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized white blazer with a green pinstripe, gold-toned hardware and floral embellishments at the shoulder, with a matching vest and pants.

Helo Rocha SS27

Credits: Helo Rocha F26 010 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white pussy-bow blouse under a three-piece cream-colored suit: an oversized one-button blazer with structured shoulders, a vest with m.o.p. buttons, and wide-leg pleated trousers.

Lucas Leao SS27

Credits: Lucas Leao F26 016 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized beige blazer with structured, padded shoulders and notch lapels, layered over a light-colored turtleneck with matching wide-leg pleated trousers and a white ostrich feather fringed tutu.

Openweave Textures

Crochet, lattice knits and other open-weave textures are part of Rio’s fashion identity. Cover-ups that go from day to evening, reinforce a ‘coastal luxury’ mood of elevated craftsmanship.

Angela Brito SS27

Credits: Angela Brito F26 037 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A textured, straw-colored asymmetric mini dress with intricate open-weave and crochet details.

Apartamento 03 SS27 by Luiz Cláudio Silva

Credits: Apartamento 03 F26 012 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white, structured sleeveless midi dress layered under an intricate, oversized netting overlay made of silver-toned fringe and metallic accents.

Blue Man SS27 by Sharon Azulay

Credits: Blueman F26 073 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A halter-style, asymmetric green dress with a side cutout in handcrafted crochet mesh with fringe and an orange patchworked section.

Patricia Viera SS27

Credits: Viera F26 010 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A blue crochet net midi dress with gold floral appliqués, over a blue bodice and crochet knit navy and blue briefs.

One Shouldered Swimsuits

Brazil is well-known for its high-quality swimwear, most often associated with ‘barely-there bikinis’.However, this season, Rio designers proved they create maillots and two-pieces to suit all body types. One shouldered silhouettes looked especially fresh.

Karoline Vitto SS27

Credits: Vitto RI F26 027a ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A one-shouldered candy pink swimsuit with a thin spaghetti strap and a side cut-out and silver metallic accents.

Blue Man SS27 by Sharon Azulay

Credits: Blueman F26 023a ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The bikini features a one-shoulder top with a braided strap and low-rise bottoms with unique double-braided side cutouts in a blue and white batik-style print.

Lenny Niemeyer SS27

Credits: Lenny Niemeyer F26 030a ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black one shouldered swimsuit and a teardrop-shaped cutout on the chest. A mosaic embellishment accented the shoulder and the side.

Salinas SS27

Credits: Salinas F26 025a ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A brown bikini with an asymmetric, one-shouldered top with a hand-embroidered bird motif crafted with crystals, and matching bottoms.

Opulent Maximalism

While the minimalist movement was significant, Rio also embraced opulent maximalism that celebrated Brazilian heritage. These highly decorated styles showed off the meticulous nature of artisanal craftsmanship.

Lenny Niemeyer SS27

Credits: Lenny Niemeyer F26 040 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black turtleneck and skirt decorated with long, ombre-effect blue and black filaments that resemble feathers.

Isabel Capeto SS27

Credits: Capeto F26 035 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white textured crop top with a yellow and white striped hem and large black bows at the sides and a voluminous, floor-length skirt with intricate embroidery and feathered, raffia-like material in shades of pink, yellow, and orange.

Lucas Leao SS27

Credits: Lucas Leao F26 026 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A sleeveless midi-length dress of yellow and caramel "plumes" that are fabric cutouts created using 3D printing and laser cutting.

MISCI by Airon Martin

Credits: Misci F26 056 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A sleeveless, floor-length gown with a fitted, open-knit bodice that transitions into a voluminous, feathery skirt.