Rixo adds sustainable swimwear

Womenswear brand Rixo has introduced numerous new categories in recent months, including bridal and bridesmaid collections, debut shoe range , and now it is adding its first sustainable swimwear line.

Designed by co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, the debut sustainable swim collection takes inspiration from Italian shapes and styles and are made from 100 percent recycled materials.

The 11-piece collection comprises of swimsuits and bikinis, which are also available to buy as separates, in a muted colour palette of jade green, coral and lilac.

The traditional swimwear cuts and silhouettes have been updated with the brand’s synonymous prints - Mermaid Patchwork, Pearl Shell and Sea Life, each inspired by an antique wallpaper strip that the designers have treasured for many years, explained the brand in a press release.

Image: courtesy of Rixo

Each piece of the swimwear collection has been crafted in Q-Nova, an environmentally sustainable nylon fibre obtained from regenerated raw materials, as part of the brand’s commitment to sustainable fashion.

Rixo’s swimwear prices range from 125 to 155 pounds.

