Rixo adds sustainable swimwear
7 minutes ago
Womenswear brand Rixo has introduced numerous new categories in recent months, including bridal and bridesmaid collections, debut shoe range, and now it is adding its first sustainable swimwear line.
Designed by co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, the debut sustainable swim collection takes inspiration from Italian shapes and styles and are made from 100 percent recycled materials.
The 11-piece collection comprises of swimsuits and bikinis, which are also available to buy as separates, in a muted colour palette of jade green, coral and lilac.
The traditional swimwear cuts and silhouettes have been updated with the brand’s synonymous prints - Mermaid Patchwork, Pearl Shell and Sea Life, each inspired by an antique wallpaper strip that the designers have treasured for many years, explained the brand in a press release.
Each piece of the swimwear collection has been crafted in Q-Nova, an environmentally sustainable nylon fibre obtained from regenerated raw materials, as part of the brand’s commitment to sustainable fashion.
Rixo’s swimwear prices range from 125 to 155 pounds.
Image: courtesy of Rixo