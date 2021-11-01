Rixo partners with rental platform Rotaro

London-based Rixo has announced an exclusive six-month partnership with fashion rental service Rotaro.

The partnership will allow customers to rent Rixo party pieces, including the Lolita, Rhae and Florence, through Rotaro’s online platform from November 1. All pieces will be available in a range of sizes and available to rent for either 4, 8 or 12 days starting from 25 pounds.

Commenting on the partnership, Rixo co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, said in a statement: “We’re really excited to partner with Rotaro this festive season. We always put our customer first and we’ve heard her ask to be able to rent our party pieces, ones that are true occasion!

“We love the thought of extending a Rixo dresses’ life and it having multiple wears over one season, by a variety of #humansofrixo. We can’t wait to see all the events people will go to, and experiences they will have whilst wearing their Rixo. It’s been truly great working so closely with the team at Rotaro to curate such a beautiful edit - party season is here!”

Image: courtesy of Rixo

The move is part of Rixo’s sustainable initiatives, which have included introducing 100 percent recycled swimwear collection in June and comes ahead of its new sustainable denim collection launching in January 2022.

Georgie Hyatt, co-founder of Rotaro, added: “At Rotaro, we exist to help fashion brands access their circular economy customers and extend the lifespan of their garments, and to help our community experiment with fashion more mindfully. We’re thrilled Rixo has chosen us as their fashion rental partner as this iconic British brand is a firm favourite of our community and marks the beginning of established brands actively entering into the rental market.

“Rixo is a brand we have always admired as they don’t adhere to the typical trend-cycle and produce timeless garments for all. Together we have curated a gorgeous festive season collection that will now be available to rent through Rotaro exclusively.”