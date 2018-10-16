Roberto Cavalli seeks minority investor

Roberto Cavalli's parent company Clessidra, a private equity fund, has hired Rothschild to find a new minority investor.

The news confirm the rumours circulated last September after the last 5 million capital increase subscribed by Clessidra.

Reuters, citing sources close to the company, states Clessidra, which controls 90 percent of the company, does not intend to disengage of the brand.

In 2017 Roberto Cavalli recorded revenues of 152.4 million euros, down 1.8 percent compared to the previous year. At the end of 2018 the company expects to return to profitability, proving its new phase of refocus and expansion to be successful under creative director Paul Surridge and strategy of CEO Giangiacomo Ferraris.

Photo credit: Roberto Cavalli AW18 collection, source: Roberto Cavalli Facebook