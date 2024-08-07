Roberto Cavalli to close Dubai Fashion Week

Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), co-founded by D3 and the Arab Fashion Council, has announced that Italian luxury label Roberto Cavalli will be the spring/summer 2025 guest of honour at its upcoming September showcase.

The Italian fashion house will close DFW, running from September 1 to 7, with an exclusive collection to mark the brand’s first time showing in the Middle East.

Previous guest designers have included Carolina Herrera designed by Wes Gordon, Iris van Herpen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Antonio Marras, Blumarine, and Moschino.

Khadija Al Bastaki, senior vice president of Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group, said in a statement: "Dubai Fashion Week is growing in prominence and prestige. Each edition proves Dubai’s mettle as a global fashion capital. Roberto Cavalli’s Middle East runway debut on our platform sends a powerful message to the international industry: that Dubai is where the future of fashion is being written.

“We are delighted to welcome the brand as our guest designer and enrich the experience of attendees by adding such a celebrated name to our line-up. Roberto Cavalli will be a memorable closer to the spring/summer edition and cement Dubai’s renown among the world’s five fashion capitals, including London, Paris, Milan and New York."

Roberto Cavalli, designed under the creative direction of Fausto Puglisi, joins DFW’s SS25 schedule, which features more than 30 established and emerging designers from France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Palestine, Russia, the UAE and the UK.

Commenting on the joining the line-up, Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli, added: "We are honoured to be the guest brand at Dubai Fashion Week. Dubai is one of our biggest Middle Eastern markets, and the city’s spirit aligns perfectly with Roberto Cavalli.

"Showcasing here allows us to connect more deeply with our loyal clientele and new admirers alike. Our SS25 collection, exclusively edited for this event, reflects the luxurious essence of both Dubai and Roberto Cavalli."

DFW will be held at Dubai Design District (D3) alongside a wider citywide events calendar featuring 40 invite-only presentations, private dinners and collection launches.

The first three days of DFW SS25 will focus on haute couture collections and the final three days will showcase ready-to-wear collections by designers such as Alia Bastamam, April & Alex, Benang Jarum, BLSSD, Lama Jouni, Mrs. Keepa, Dima Ayad, Born in Exile, Buttonscarves, Choice, Heaven Lights, Riva, Viva Vox, and Weinsanto, presented and supported by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the governing body behind Paris Fashion Week. The last day of the calendar will focus on private appointments and a buyers' market.