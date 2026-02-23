Rogelli on track: from Dutch roots to leading sports brand

It started with one passionate cyclist and grew into a well-known sports clothing brand: the story of Rogelli Sportswear is one of ambition, family and continuous development. Where the brand began in 1974 at the heart of the Dutch cycling world, it today reaches athletes in countless countries, partly thanks to its partnership with Monta and the strategic use of marketplaces such as Decathlon.

A mission that spans generations

The history of Rogelli begins with Rini Wagtmans, a former professional cyclist and one of the Dutchmen who rode in the yellow jersey during the Tour de France. Drawing on his experience in the peloton and a sharp eye for quality, he set out to develop comfortable cycling clothing for athletes of every level. The mission remains just as clear today: to let as many people as possible enjoy their favourite sport in comfortable, functional sportswear.

Credits: Rogelli

Smart growth: marketplaces as engine

To reach athletes across different countries, Rogelli employs a broad marketplace strategy. The brand is active on platforms such as Decathlon, where a large and diverse audience can be reached. "By being active on multiple marketplaces, we increase our visibility and spread our risks," says Sandra van der Meijs, Marketplace Manager at Rogelli. "We tailor our offering to the local market; what works in the Netherlands isn't always equally popular in France or the United Kingdom. That flexibility means we can move quickly and stay relevant to different target audiences."

From Rogelli’s own warehouse in The Netherlands to fulfilment in the UK

With growth comes complexity. To support that growth, Rogelli enlisted the help of e-commerce logistics company Monta. At their own warehouse in Breda, the team of Rogelli works with MontaWMS; Monta’s user-friendly and scalable warehouse management system. At the same time, Rogelli is expanding into the United Kingdom, where its logistics are fully outsourced to Monta (Fulfilment Services). "Since both solutions - Monta’s Fulfilment Services and MontaWMS - run within the same environment, it is very straightforward for us to manage them side by side. This gives us the flexibility to scale up quickly in new markets without losing control."

Credits: Rogelli

Innovation through collaboration

"For our B2B orders, we had a specific requirement around the picking and shipping process. Together with Monta, we developed a smart and efficient solution for this," says the Rogelli team. For consolidating B2B orders, Rogelli works with specially configured consolidation lanes, designed for picking larger order types. In collaboration with Monta, a unique pick flow was set up within MontaWMS, allowing order pickers to pick directly into multiple shipping boxes simultaneously. This means items do not need to be scanned again during the e-check process, and the picking process can be paused at any point, between boxes. A packing slip is automatically generated per shipping box, providing an overview of the relevant items, saving time, handling steps and energy.

The result: faster, smoother processing of B2B orders, a reduced margin for error and more room for growth.

Credits: Rogelli

Rogelli is ready for the future with a strong foundation, a clear mission and smart partnerships that help turn that mission into reality. Whether you are a beginner cyclist or a seasoned athlete: with Rogelli, you enjoy every kilometre.