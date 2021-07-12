Rotaro launches sustainable fashion experiences on Airbnb

Fashion rental service Rotaro is teaming up with Airbnb this summer to launch a series of sustainable fashion social impact experiences at its a Carnaby Street pop-up stor in London, with all proceeds going to Protect Earth.

The sustainable fashion experiences will be hosted at Rotaro’s newly launched zero-waste pop-up and will offer sustainable styling sessions, as well as an explorative panel discussion to help guests learn how to consume fashion more mindfully.

There are two experiences, the first is ‘Learn Sustainable Fashion from Experts’ on July 21, where guests will listen to a panel of industry experts give their thoughts and tips on how to dress sustainably. Panellists include Josephine Phillips founder of sewing and repairs app, Sojo, ;Ngoni Chikwenenger founder and designer at We Are Kin.

The second is a ‘Learn to Dress Sustainably’ experience, available until August 20, where guests can book a 1-2-1 sustainable styling session with Georgie Hyatt, co-founder of Rotaro. The experience will help guests on their sustainable fashion journey, teaching them how to restyle outfits, discover their personal style, explore new brands, and rent staycation or wedding guest outfits.

Hyatt, said in a statement: “Our mission with Rotaro is to help people experiment with fashion more mindfully and reduce planetary waste.

“With so many single-use outfits being bought around holidays and weddings, it felt natural to work with Airbnb to encourage guests, when travelling, to dress more sustainably. Rental is a way for people to get access to beautifully made, designer pieces for a fraction of the price, and help them make more sustainable fashion choices when on holiday or for special occasions.”

Each experience costs 15 pounds each, with all proceeds going to Protect Earth, a reforestation charity that aims to plant as many trees as possible in the UK to help mitigate the climate crisis.