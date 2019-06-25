ROY ROBSON spring/summer 2020 collection

Lightness of summer

MOOD Access to knowledge appears unlimited but we are faced with overstimulation as a result of the incessant flow of information from news channels and social media platforms. So, the question is: What is still relevant in this day and age? The appeal of a comfortable standard of living is obvious and now an integral consideration. In our looks, casual style and a new sense of lightness defines the silhouettes of fast-paced, hectic living. The key words of the future are: revamped classics, refined uniforms and airy ease. Freedom of choice leads to a restructuring of our emotional mindsets and a more easy-going, relaxed lifestyle.

DETAILS: A combination of relaxed silhouette, subtle elegance and premium-quality materials.

DELIVERY DATE 1: (13–19.01.2020) BLAZE – Light and shade create high-contrast looks in burned colours. Striking accents and elements are reminiscent of the landscapes of North Africa and create a cosy mood. Vibrant orange, inspired by the souks of Marrakesh, whisks you away to the buzzing cities of Morocco. Coarse, open structures and flowing silhouettes create a three-dimensional, vivacious look. Colour combinations of new grey tints and burnt orange are highly attractive. Bright white and silver on light jersey fabric, and finely knitted linen blends, form the neutral basis for the look.



LINEN BLENDS – BOLD COLOURS – VERTICAL COLOUR BLOCKING.

DELIVERY DATE 2: (10–16.02.2020) AIR – The light, fresh, sunshine lifestyle of Florida conjures up the sensation of walking on air. A relaxed, elegant atmosphere is moving on the wind. Miami’s casual elegance and art déco scenery inspire straightforward key looks with subtle detailing for a new twist on classic tailoring. All facets of the indigo wash are the focus, forming the basis for summer looks with fine to striking stripe patterns. Refreshing mint combined with classic navy and a majestic blue all provide new inspiration.



SUBTLE STRIPED PATTERNS – FINE CHECKED PATTERNS – LIGHT BOMBER JACKETS.

DELIVERY DATE 3: (09–15.03.2020) NATURE – With innovation and progress as the principles of the modern world, we link the past with the future. Peaceful neutrals are reminiscent of the light-flooded landscapes of Palm Springs and create a harmonious urban feel. The natural authenticity of linen and canvas underscore the increasing appeal of sustainable living. Elegant striped designs in earthy tones, and an olive shade that is reminiscent of the splashes of colour in the sea grass on the Californian coast, all provide darker accents. This natural look is rounded off with knits and jersey in off-white.



PAPERTOUCH – SEERSUCKER – EMBROIDERY EFFECTS.





The spring/summer 20 product groups

Suits In suit separates, themes are playing a bigger and bigger role. For its 2020 spring/summer collection, ROY ROBSON presents: TRAVEL Light. Soft. Half-lined. Now also with stretch in the torso and sleeves! High-quality wools are supplemented by fashionable jersey fabrics in a contemporary pairing with the latest drawstring trousers. A unique combination of style and outer materials with added value and travel-friendly features, such as low-crease, breathable, moisture-regulating and easy-iron characteristics. TECHNO SUIT Water-repellent yet stretchy for exceptional comfort. Thanks to the stretch fabric in the outer material and lining, the result is innovative, relaxed comfort. The all-rounder is available in a slim-fit silhouette in various high-quality fabrics, including from elite Italian weavers Reda.

SUMMER SUIT Light cotton fabrics in summery shades and a new trouser shape: cropped and slightly looser around the thigh, it is the precursor of a completely new silhouette.

PRIMUS partnership with Reda 1865 The high-quality, premium fabric known as PRIMUS is a unique super 140 new wool, developed especially for ROY ROBSON by Reda. Traditional tailoring, a modern look and innovative vision are combined in a deliberate and careful way. PRIMUS has been designed for the modern man, for whom elegance and fabric quality are prime considerations and who attaches great importance to an up-to-date yet timeless style. PRIMUS underlines the premium statement of the entire ROY ROBSON collection. This is also supported by the separate 1922 premium collection with its exceptionally high-quality suits. PREMIUM 1922: The finest fabrics from weaving mills in the Biella Valley, such as Barberis, Zignone, Loro Piana and Zegna, are finished with beautiful details, including AMF seams, open sleeve buttonholes and real horn and mother-of-pearl buttons.

Sports jackets

HIGHLIGHTS REGULAR FIT (3000) Supersoft is reflected in quarter-lined, half-lined and fully lined themes. Here, we have drawn on light jerseys, seersucker fabrics and also premium wool/linen blends from Reda, for example. Highlight: Sports jacket début in our special “PRIMUS” fabric, exclusively made in partnership with weaving house Reda in the Italian style. The leather appliqué theme in summery light beige goatskin suede is also highly promising. The regular fit is rounded off with the high-quality 1922 Premium range with its choice fabrics from prestigious Italian weaving mills.

HIGHLIGHTS SLIM FIT (2000) A half-lined sports jacket in light linen jersey fabric features new summery colours. The summery unlined jersey fabrics are also highly versatile. The slim fit range is also extended with sports jackets that lean towards sportswear – with a modern stand-up collar in light linen and cotton fabrics, for example. The sports jacket/gilet combination is still strong; a sports jacket with double-breasted gilet is new to the collection. The gilets aren’t just sold to go with sports jackets, however – they are starting to make a name for themselves without a jacket, too. ROY ROBSON’s spring/summer 20 collection now features an extensive range in various styles and fabrics.

Light, bright and fresh are the characteristics of the “Lightness of summer” collection theme as represented by our suit and sports jacket collection for spring/summer 20. Starting with pale blues and silvery grey to the new greens and oranges, this colour palette adds a bit of excitement to the range and results in a new look for the POS. Recognisable checks, overchecks and patterns also enhance the ROY ROBSON collection.

Trousers

NOS AND SEASONAL NOS ROY ROBSON will be focussing the core area of business with an expert new look with the motto “Pants Up!”. The carefully compiled range offers the right style for every customer and for every occasion. In doing so, the highly marketable NOS range is regularly supplemented with seasonal colours and washes. It has become clear that the trouser area of business can be perfectly integrated into the POS for this theme in particular. The furnishings enable the shopper to acquire a quick overview of all the styles, also providing spacious storage to make the staff’s work a little easier!

SILHOUETTES ROY ROBSON once again shows a light touch with its silhouettes. A moderate number of fits with darts in the waistband, coin pockets or in a cargo style, some cropped, some with turn-ups, are all included in the relaxed fit theme. Meanwhile, the tried-and-true slim and regular fits showcase new fabrics:

SMART FLEX Versatility thanks to new high-tech- fibres made from cotton- elastomultiesters: shape-retentive, breathable, fast- drying, easy-care and offering 100% freedom of movement. Chinos in broken twill and authentic ring-spun denim are presented in fresh, summery colours. This fabric is particularly well suited to the fresh, bright summer colours such as Palace Blue, Spicy Orange and Sunny Yellow.

ULTRALIGHT An ultralight satin, developed especially for ROY ROBSON, feels beautifully relaxed even when the mercury rises. TRAVEL A new chino appeals with very special features: With a mobile phone pocket and safety pocket with zip in the side seam, these trousers unite outer material and style to create the perfect, functional travel pants.

WOOL-LOOK FABRICS New, exciting weaves – inspired by wool – are translated into summery cotton blends. Tropical prints, checks and elegant stripes of Italian pedigree (Tessilbrenta, Sondrio) create bright accents. The highlight of the collection is the light new wool style with a casual drawstring waist for a sporty look. Light seersucker fabrics result in a light and airy feel against the skin – even in the height of summer.

DENIM ROY ROBSON prefers lighter fabrics (7.5–8.5 oz). Five-pocket styles and chinos now feature new indigo broken twills and elegant coloured denim. The highlight is a power stretch fabric from the famous Italian denim weaver Candiani. LINEN Based on our experience from last summer, ROY ROBSON has expanded its linen and cotton blend ranges. In addition to a pure linen, high-twist fabric, linen blends are now available in Glen check, stripes, micro-patterns and fresh colours.



Coats

The theme of lightness also plays a major role in the ROY ROBSON spring/summer 20 coat collection. The theme of TRAVEL with its exceptional wearing characteristics and interesting pocket styles (safety pockets) has been further expanded. One highlight is an unlined parka with a contrasting coating on the inside. The coat lengths vary between 84 cm for the shorter styles and 94 cm for longer styles.

Outerwear

The spring/summer 20 collection inspires with its innovative ready-to-wear themes, including New Office, Smart Flex and Travel, as well as exciting designs in wearable, commercial styles. The outerwear collection employs innovative outer fabrics with the highest levels of functionality, while classic cuts are reinvented and teamed with modern details. This streamlined elegance to the jackets gives the collection its very own dynamic style.

BLUE SERIES – BUSINESS: The “Blue Series” business range includes all-rounders, such as longer jackets that are ideal for wearing over suits, as well as field jackets that feature taped seams and membranes that are not only wind and waterproof, but which also help to regulate moisture to keep the wearer warm and dry.

NEW OFFICE: This capsule collection now features a stripped-down, ultra lightweight sports jacket offering casual comfort and which can be folded up to fit inside a pocket. A light overshirt and light office bomber jacket made from the finest new wool are offered as new alternatives to the sports jacket. This theme is completed with a lightly padded nylon gilet and nylon sports jacket with a detachable windbreaker.

HIGH-PERFORMANCE JACKETS: Offering a Dupont filling, the perfect combination of supersoft comfort and versatile functionality: The sporty performance jackets in a casual contemporary look comprise a high-quality nylon blend which can also be found in bomber jackets and gilets. Practical pockets offer plenty of options for storing your most important possessions. A lightweight DuPont filling and mesh lining ensure exceptional temperature and moisture regulation.

SUMMER ULTRALIGHT COTTON: Ultralight cotton provides a fabulously summery touch. It is ideally suited to bomber jackets – the new all-rounders that should have a place in any wardrobe, giving outfits the right casual feel.

SOFT-TOUCH NEOPRENE: A matte exterior, a soft interior. This is the best way to describe the summery material used to make the trendy hooded anorak. The jacket has ultra-light padding and is unlined.

Shirts

High-quality fabrics and exceptional tailoring define the ROY ROBSON shirt collection. In addition to an extensive NOS range, there is a contemporary collection of business and casual shirts in regular, slim and super-slim fits.

NOS: In time for the summer/spring 20, ROY ROBSON is establishing a completely new NOS range for the shirt collection. The range will feature 22 different shirt styles in slim and regular fit, priced at between €49 and €69 in Germany. The business shirt with premium twill, popelin and pin point fabrics boast exceptional ironing and garment care characteristics, for example. One highlight is a “smart shirt” made from specially developed cotton twill with natural stretch and a particularly long-staple cotton promises a shirt that will stay crease-free and smart all day long.

BUSINESS: This theme features easy-care fabrics and modern patterns made from high-quality single yarns and two-ply fabrics by premium weaving houses. New designs supplement the NOS range and are colour-coordinated with the collection as a whole as well as the ROY ROBSON look. Near-plain stripes and fil coupé jacquards define these styles, making them the ideal businesswear companions.

NEW OFFICE: Modern shirts in light, summery fabrics with slightly softer inserts can be seen to create a link between formal and casual wear, making them all-rounders offering a wide range of styling options. New minimalist designs, modern checks and flowing fabrics made from cotton and viscose define the contemporary look. Shirts with stand-up, button-down or shark collars impress the wearer, with some versions also available in shorter lengths.

CASUAL: Linen fabrics in short and long-sleeve styles provide a ready-to-wear character. Checks and minimalist jacquard designs are interpreted in a range of styles within the “lightness of summer” collection theme. The trendsetting item this season is once again the shirt jacket, or shacket. With patch pockets inspired by workwear and a rounded hem, these overshirts in seersucker and garment-dyed fabrics give ready-to-wear jackets and sports jackets a serious run for their money.

TRAVEL: A new travel fabric provides 100% freedom of movement thanks to its four-way stretch and figure-hugging cut. With 100% freedom of movement, this shirt looks great as part of a travel outfit for your next business trip. Solid-colour designs in the standard colours of light blue and white are supplemented by deep black and chambre blue.

Knitwear

The combination of sustainable materials and innovative textures will provide lightness and ready-to-wear fabrics, underscoring the “lightness of summer” collection theme in spring/summer 20.

100% ORGANIC: A range comprising supersoft 100% organic cotton in a 14-gauge knit and a huge range of shapes and colours forms the modern basis for the ROY ROBSON spring/summer 2020 knitwear collection. GOTS-certified long-staple cotton promises the highest sartorial standards on the one hand and sustainable fashion on the other. Fashionably accentuated basics with appealing collar designs, as well as knitted polo shirts and elaborate jacquard designs are now available in a fresh range of colours.

SILK: Smart designs in a super-fine 16-gauge silk/cotton blend are perfect for creating formalwear styles. Deep V-necks, knitted polo shirts and gilets with lapel collars underscore the premium look.

LINENS: The number-one fibre for summer is paired with cotton, modern designs and innovative knits. Fine half-cardigan stitch and vertical fine-striped ottoman showcase a new, summery colour palette.

GARMENT-DYED COTTON: The garment-dyeing process results in exciting colour-blocking designs. Trend theme in SS 20: Sporty knitted sweatshirts with tonal contrasts on the inside.

DENIM LOOK-A-LIKE: Upcycling is now an industry buzzword. Yarns from recycled denim fibres are knitted and combined with casual French terry to create round-neck and waistcoat styles with the potential to become real highlights.

Jersey

Classics such as basic tees and sweatshirts, or an exciting range of polo shirts and jersey jackets are further expanded in SS 20 due to the trend for a more casual look, competing once again with the shirt and ready-to-wear jacket. Elegant piqués, mercerised cotton and light jersey are all perfect companions for spring/summer 20 thanks to their soft feel, maximum freedom of movement and high-quality finish.

ESSENTIALS: Worn under a sports jacket or suit, the basic tee is now a wardrobe staple. The ROY ROBSON basic T-shirt features a modern round-neck design in a fine cotton rib and casual details on the cuffs.

MADE FOR EASY STYLING: Short-sleeved piqué polo shirts, either with zips or buttons, are available in a light, fresh colour palette. Highlight potential: Modern jacquard and Oxford textures paired with subtle design details for contemporary basics. Plenty of white and strong colour contrasts result in fresh fine lines and colour-blocking designs.

NEW OFFICE: Harrington jackets and drawstring jogging bottoms made from a soft viscose blend are the ideal mix-and-match partners for a smart New Office look and bring a touch of casual comfort to the outfit. When both highlight pieces are combined, the result is the casual tracksuit – a new look for the POS.

LETTERING: Either subtly positioned or bold and brash, lettering and stylised logos are embroidered, printed or embossed on sweatshirts and T-shirts.

ITALIAN FABRIC: Italian weaving meets premium Egyptian cotton in elegant polo shirts and jersey shirts. Fine, textured looks in deep, warm colours are the ideal companion to the supersoft sports jacket and pleated trousers in spring/summer 20.

Ties/pocket squares

A key component of the ROY ROBSON business look, the tie has been colour-coordinated with our shirts and suits for the spring/summer 20 collection. As a fashionable styling accessory, the knitted tie made from the finest cotton yarns is an essential element in the look. Modern styles and colours inspire people to set a new trend. The tie patterns of the ROY ROBSON spring/summer 20 collection also draw on and subtly incorporate the “lightness of summer” collection theme. Adjusted to the cut of that latest suit and sports jacket silhouettes, slimmer tie designs from 5.5 to 7.5 cm are starting to take centre stage. Fine silks and linens from Como, Italy, are used for a majority of the designs. The ROY ROBSON tie collection features minimalist designs in a variety of colour sets in various patterns as well as in solid colours and colour combinations.

Pocket squares, on which ROY ROBSON places a particular focus in the spring/summer collection 20, represent a wonderful opportunity to flaunt the “lightness of summer” collection theme in a variety of ways. Casually elegant or traditionally folded, as a complement to the tie or as a masculine decorative element for outfits without a tie, pocket squares offer lots of opportunities to make a unique statement. There’s an extensive range of graphic prints and elements, linen paisleys and linen prints for unique colourful highlights in the ROY ROBSON spring/summer 20 collection.

Scarves

MADE IN ITALY The light materials of the ROY ROBSON scarf collection for spring/summer 20 unite premium fabrics with summery designs inspired by the “lightness of summer” collection theme. From clean to cool, from casual to chic. The main thing is that they’re light. Our scarves are light-as-a-feather in linen, modal and cotton fabrics. Subtle logo jacquards and fine stripes are the leading weaves of the season.

Hats

SUN PROTECTION Baseball caps in washed cotton, cool canvas and light denim make a sporty statement in spring/summer 20. Caps and Panamas can be easily integrated into the light summer look.

Belts

The ROY ROBSON belt collection is made from the finest materials with great attention to detail, finely tuned to the overall look of the collection. Quality and workmanship are our top priorities. Classics such as the sleek business belt or a basic denim belt are reinterpreted and given surprising, elegant accents. It draws on the same colours and designs as the footwear collection, resulting in perfectly coordinated shoes and belts. A large NOS programme of belts to match the suits is based on the styles of the footwear collection. No matter whether an outfit is to be rounded off with an outfit or the belt is to be used as an eye-catcher, the well-balanced range means that ROY ROBSON customers can find the right belt for any occasion. The logo screw on the cut-out sections also makes it possible to shorten almost any belt easily and quickly. Highlights for spring/summer 2020 include: multi-coloured woven belts, colourful buffalo leather belts with a bright groove in the centre and suede belts with subtle dot embossing.

Shoes

To fit in with the overall look, ROY ROBSON is presenting an innovative and fashionable footwear collection for spring/summer 20: casual loafers, comfortable business shoes and everyday loafers, jogging shoes and trainers that can also be worn to the office. COLOURS Available in the current summer trend colours – from navy and anthracite, brown and beige to a wide palette of natural tones, the models are designed to perfectly match the colours of the outerwear. In addition, black, cognac/camel, sand and white round off the range.

STYLES The styles include classic Derbys and Oxfords, as well as loafers, low-tops, trainers and sandals. Urbane hybrids and jogging shoes are must-have items and round off the range. High-quality box calf and nappa leather in different finishes make for the perfect business look. Soft suede, elegant goatskin suede and elegant hand-coloured trainers made from calfskin nappa in a new palette of colours underline the modern standards of the collection.

SHAPES Whether they feature a classic round toe, modern style or a slight square toe, this season represents every shape. The business and casual models feature high-quality leather, real rubber and striking, ultra lightweight XVL or TPU soles.

NOS White trainers have become successfully established as the runaway all-rounder and are being supplemented with a further successful model due to its popularity: trainers in navy with a rubber treaded sole.

SHOECARE The ROY ROBSON shoe collection is rounded off by care products which complement the footwear perfectly. The high- quality spiral shoe tree made from aromatic cedarwood allows shoes to recover properly after wear, helping to extend their life. The ROY ROBSON premium shoe polish and lambskin polishing cloths are the perfect way to keep the footwear in great condition too.

All shoes are elaborately hand-crafted in a multitude of steps. Features include real leather lining and a comfortable, padded leather half-insole embossed with the ROY ROBSON knot. A subtle embossed logo on the outside of the shoe indicates that it is a high-quality ROY ROBSON product. A lavishly designed symbol on the sole shows the client how each shoe was made: an icon depicting a knife, scissors and a threaded needle means that the shoe has a stitched welt, while the same symbol without the threaded needle indicates that this particular pair was glued together. Every single pair is supplied with a premium fabric shoe bag which is softly brushed inside, ensuring the shoes are perfectly protected in transit. Each pair of shoes also comes with a spare set of shoelaces – either matching or in a contrasting colour, depending on the style. The ROY ROBSON shoe collection is available in European sizes 40 to 46. Leather outer soles are also available in European sizes 42.5 to 44.5.

Socks

As an extension of the ROY ROBSON knitwear line, our range of socks was inspired by the current zeitgeist and the “lightness of summer” collection in terms of colour and style. In addition to a strong range of NOS sock styles, the fashion styles present modern designs, fine stripes, jacquards and innovative textures. Masculine designs from the ROY ROBSON spring/summer 20 collection are also reflected in our sock styles.