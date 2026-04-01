Royal Collection Trust links with more brands to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II

British heritage brands worn by Queen Elizabeth II are collaborating with the Royal Collection Trust, a charity and department of the Royal Household, to launch new pieces to celebrate the centenary of her birth, all tied together through the ‘Old Stewart Tartan,’ inspired by the Scottish landscape.

The centenary collection will see items from Burberry, Launer London, Kinloch Anderson, Corgi Socks, Dents, Floris and Fulton Umbrellas, all of which are current or past Royal Warrant Holders and were brands frequently worn by Queen Elizabeth II throughout her life.

Royal Collection Trust x Kinloch Anderson Tartan Silk Pocket Square Credits: Royal Collection Trust

The range has been designed to accompany the ‘Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style’ exhibition, opening on April 10 at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, which will be the largest exhibition of the late monarch’s clothing and accessories ever staged.

Highlights from the centenary collection include new iterations of Launer London’s black Traviata bag and green Judi bag, featuring tartan linings supplied by Kinloch Anderson. The heritage brand supplied the Queen with handmade handbags for more than 50 years and was granted a Royal Warrant in 1968, and three of its bags from the Queen’s personal collection will be on show as part of the exhibition.

Royal Collection Trust x Launer London Traviata Bag in black Credits: Royal Collection Trust

Kinloch Anderson, the Scottish experts in tartans, Highland dress and kiltmaking, which held Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Warrant of Appointment for tailoring and kiltmaking for the duration of her reign, has designed several tartans for the Royal Household, including the Old Stewart Tartan. New pieces created for the centenary include a lambswool throw made in Scotland, a silk pocket square and a silk tie, all in the Old Stewart Tartan.

Royal Collection Trust x Corgi Socks Tartan Socks Credits: Royal Collection Trust

Corgi Socks, run by the fifth and sixth generations of the Jones family in Carmarthenshire, Wales, has designed handfinished socks in the Old Stewart Tartan pattern, while family-owned Floris, the only perfumer to hold a Royal Warrant from the Queen, has crafted a centenary edition of night scented jasmine eau de toilette, presented in bespoke packaging decorated with the Old Stewart Tartan.

Royal Collection Trust x Floris Night Scented Jasmine Eau de Toilette Credits: Royal Collection Trust

Fulton Umbrellas, which became known for supplying the Queen with transparent ‘Birdcage’ umbrellas, has designed a new clear birdcage-shaped umbrella with an Old Stewart Tartan trim, and Dents, which created gloves for Her late Majesty throughout her 70-year reign, has crafted traditionally made leather gloves in a choice of green or navy, presented in a box featuring the Old Stewart Tartan.

Burberry capsule in collaboration with the Royal Collection Trust Credits: Burberry

These pieces add to Burberry’s capsule collection announced last month, featuring pieces inspired by the Queen’s wardrobe, including a long gabardine car coat tailored in Yorkshire, a cashmere scarf woven in Scotland, a silk twill scarf with a hand-painted depiction of Balmoral Castle and a gold-plated brooch in the shape of a corgi. A new holly green colourway of the Burberry House Check has also been created especially for the capsule to honour Queen Elizabeth II and is inspired by the Old Stewart Tartan.

Products in the Royal Warrant Holder collaboration ranges can be purchased online from Royalcollectionshop.co.uk and in Royal Collection Trust Shops in London, Edinburgh and Windsor. The Burberry collaboration is also available in Burberry shops worldwide and online, while the Launer London collaboration is also available from the Launer London showroom and online. The Kinloch Anderson products will be available from early April and the Fulton Umbrellas birdcage umbrella is available exclusively from Royal Collection Trust Shops in London, Edinburgh and Windsor.