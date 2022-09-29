RUBIROSA AUTUMN WINTER 2022 “HIGHER GROUND”

Rubi loves... winter.

A season of simple, refined pleasures for men and women. The RUBIROSA AW22 collection is inspired by winter in the city and winter in the woods.

It raises its eye to the Swiss Alps and to the highest standards of quality and luxury. This is a brand on a mission to raise standards to the very highest ground: style, quality and sustainability. High class materials and premium craftsmanship working processes ensure not only beautiful style, but also great durability, to avoid over-consumption and useless wasting. The company is certified to be "carbon neutral" and every pair of RUBIROSA shoes are rated "climate positive". Each shoe is an icon, made to last, crafted with style.

Image: Rubirosa, FW22 collection

For men, a full range of modern-classic shoes. Everywhere, everyday elegance. The intelligent colour palette asserts a subtle personality in muted tones and rich naturals, the feel of winter in Europe. Materials are peak quality, notably full-grain leather.

Image: Rubirosa, FW22 collection

The women’s collection features an avalanche of details to emphasise the shoes’ rich refinement. Look for animal laces, pony-like touches, shearling linings and fine metallics.

Image: Rubirosa, FW22 collection

This is a collection of the mountain and the lake, of the warming hearth and the frosty walk,of white-coated trees and snow-dusted streets, of the view from a cable car, and the snug of a beloved companion.

Image: Rubirosa, FW22 collection

Made in Italy, Swiss brand RUBIROSA is the epitome of quiet luxury. The brand is inspired by Porfirio “Rubi” Rubirosa, a real-life adventurer whose elegance, passion and non-conformist character informs every stitch.

Rubirosa: “Fine shoes that fit like love.”

Image: Rubirosa, FW22 collection